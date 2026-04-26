How to use MediaWiki to create and run your own Wiki page

The modern world demands easy ways to manage and distribute knowledge between people. A wiki provides one of the most effective solutions for building organizational knowledge bases, community information portals, and personal research repositories. MediaWiki is a leading wiki software solution because of its powerful features, flexible design, and widespread adoption.

MediaWiki operates as the platform behind Wikipedia to deliver a complete solution for building dynamic web pages with version control, user management, and extensive customization features. This article guides you through MediaWiki installation to establish your server as a robust collaborative knowledge management center. Your customizable wiki awaits its full potential.

What is MediaWiki?

MediaWiki is a free, open-source software package written in PHP, originally developed for Wikipedia. It serves as the underlying engine for Wikipedia, almost all other Wikimedia projects, and many other wikis worldwide.

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Designed for power and scalability, MediaWiki can handle projects of all sizes, from small internal knowledge bases to massive public-facing websites with millions of pages and thousands of active users. Its robust feature set includes revision control, easy tracking of changes and revisions, a sophisticated templating system for consistent formatting, and extensive multilingual support.

The software's flexibility is further enhanced by its vast extensions, allowing administrators to add new functionalities, customize the interface, and integrate with other systems. These extensions cater to various needs, from advanced editing tools and discussion forums to specialized content displays and administrative utilities. MediaWiki also boasts a strong and active community of developers and users, contributing to its ongoing development, providing support, and creating a rich ecosystem of resources and documentation. Its commitment to open standards and collaborative principles makes it a powerful and accessible platform for building and managing knowledge repositories.

There are various ways to install MediaWiki on a server, either at your location or through a web-based hosting service. The traditional way is to download the necessary files from MediaWiki and install them using the online directions.

At the time of this writing, MediaWiki requires PHP 8.1.0+, a web server software, and either MariaDB 10.3.0+, MySQL 5.7.0+, SQLite 3.24.0+, or PostgreSQL 10.0+. Using MariaDB or MySQL is recommended, as Wikipedia uses MariaDB. Any other database servers are less tested, and you may encounter some bugs.