Most former WordPress users don’t regret switching to other CMS platforms

Switchers report fewer plugin issues and no major increase in cost

Migration was smoother than expected with most avoiding major disruptions

A new survey from Liquid Web suggests switching away from WordPress is paying off for the majority of users.

While much of the conversation around CMS migration focuses on risk, the new data shows that many businesses are seeing clear benefits after making the move.

Of the former WordPress users surveyed, 7 in 8 said they don’t regret switching to a different CMS. Nearly 70% reported no increase in costs after the transition, and 72% said they’re not considering a return to WordPress. Shopify was the most common destination among switchers at 42%, followed by Wix at 38% and Squarespace at 6%.

Plugin fatigue

Plugin fatigue is a common pain point on WordPress, and 78% saw improvements in this department after the switch. While 22% said fatigue worsened, the majority experienced relief from the updates, compatibility issues, and maintenance that often come with large plugin stacks.

The process of switching itself wasn’t as difficult as some were expecting either. Only 23% ran into trouble with content migration, meaning 77% were able to move their sites without major disruption.

The same percentage said they didn’t find the new CMS harder to learn, and only a relatively small group (21%) said they missed features they had before.

Tiffany Bridge, Product Manager, eCommerce Applications at Liquid Web, said CMS platforms can deliver better experiences when setup is done right. “Many users leave WordPress looking for simplicity and come back realizing it wasn’t the CMS, it was the setup. Hosting makes all the difference between fatigue and flow.”

While WordPress still appeals to many for its flexibility, the survey shows that switching isn’t always a downgrade. In fact, for many users, it’s a step toward a simpler, more manageable experience.

The numbers point to a growing group of businesses that have made the move, and aren’t looking back.