I wanted an online store, so I turned to the CubeCart open-source solution

If you’re a small business selling products to consumers, you’d better have an e-commerce site and operation. But where to begin? You can choose a solution like Shopify or BigCommerce and risk spending top dollar. You can also go the open-source route and use a product like CubeCart.

With CubeCart, you can develop and maintain an entire e-commerce platform and install it on your company server or use a web-based solution like Hostinger. I did this recently when I wanted to set up an online store.

What is CubeCart?

CubeCart is a popular open-source e-commerce shopping cart solution that enables businesses of all dimensions to develop and manage their online commercial platforms. The British company provides a full suite of online store management tools, including product and order management, customer account features, and reporting capabilities. All CubeCart versions are free and don’t require licensing keys.

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CubeCart’s primary advantage stems from its ability to adapt to specific business needs. The Smarty engine, together with user-friendly templates, enables users to design and modify their online store appearance with ease. The platform features a responsive design that guarantees both form and functionality across every device, including desktop computers, smartphones, and tablets.

CubeCart allows users to organize their inventory easily, manage products by category, and upload detailed product information and digital download content. The platform’s central order management interface simplifies order processing, order history viewing, and customer information management.

The platform enables global e-commerce because it supports both multi-currency and multi-language functionalities. It also supports secure transactions through various payment gateways, SSL encryption, and payment transaction log capabilities.

The platform delivers improved online visibility through SEO optimization, which produces search engine-friendly URLs alongside manual metadata controls. The CubeCart marketplace provides users with numerous plugins and integrations that help expand platform functionality through shipping methods, social plugins, abandoned cart recovery, and marketing tools.