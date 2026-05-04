I couldn't believe how easy it was to get my first online shop up and running thanks to Prestashop

If you’re a small business that has avoided selling goods online because you’re unsure where to start, I have some good news. Even if you have no online retail experience or, for that matter, no coding experience, you can set up an e-commerce site for little to no cost, courtesy of PrestaShop. This freemium, open-source e-commerce platform allows businesses to create and manage online stores in just a few steps.

You can install PrestaShop on a company server or a web-hosted one. When I checked out PrestaShop, I installed it through my Hostinger web-hosted account. As you’ll read below, it was a relatively pain-free experience.

What is PrestaShop?

(Image credit: Prestashop)

Since 2007, PrestaShop has gained popularity among small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and some larger businesses because it balances cost-effectiveness and adaptability. The open-source PrestaShop software is available for download at no cost, allowing businesses without significant software expenses to begin operations. Users have access to modify the code base because of the open nature, while developers who have technical knowledge or can hire developers can achieve extensive customization. The platform benefits from a vast community of developers, translators, and agencies who develop the platform while supporting users.

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