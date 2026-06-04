We've only just reached the halfway point of 2026, and the likes of Capcom, IO Interactive, and Pearl Abyss have launched titles to critical acclaim — but after Sony's PlayStation State of Play and Summer Game Fest up next, it's clear that gamers have only experienced a small slice of what this year's game catalog has to offer.

The biggest event of all game releases, and frankly, one of the most anticipated games of all time, GTA 6 is still in the pipeline for launch on November 19, 2026, if there are no more planned delays from Rockstar Games. That also explains one very noticeable trend within the latest game announcements.

An alarming number of game publishers and developers have a release date for upcoming games set for September, with some in October. However, November seems to be the only month (so far, especially since Nintendo announcements are likely due) that has almost no other triple-A major release.

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It's quite clear that the goal for most is to avoid the bombshell that is GTA 6 in November, which has inadvertently created a chaotic release schedule around this fall.

On the bright side, though, this means the wait for gaming's heavy hitter won't be as exhausting and frustrating as it has been since its 2022 announcement — especially because the titles that are on the way are no pushovers by any means.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

(Image credit: Bandai / Rebel Wolves)

If you loved CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, then there's a strong chance you'll be interested in Rebel Wolves' The Blood of Dawnwalker, releasing on September 3, 2026. The triple-A studio is made up of several former CD Projekt Red developers who directly worked on Wild Hunt, with the director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, now at the helm for the upcoming vampiric RPG open-world title.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is easily one of my most anticipated games this year, which seems set on providing an immersive narrative where you play as Coen, a half-human, half-vampire protagonist, with a unique spin that allows players to explore freely during the day (without instantly turning to dust in sunlight).

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Based on first impressions, it'll serve as a great distraction from GTA 6, arriving two months before its launch.

Marvel's Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel / Insomniac Games)

Two weeks after The Blood of Dawnwalker's launch comes Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games. Coming off the back of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, this game faced several leaks following a severe breach that revealed almost all of the developer's upcoming projects, including an early playable dev build of Marvel's Wolverine.

Despite the major setbacks, Marvel's Wolverine is indeed still poised to release, arriving on September 15, 2026. After its PlayStation State of Play showcase, delving deeper into the gritty, gory, and bloody combat, this is a title that is certainly going to serve as a major standout in a year chock-full of big releases.