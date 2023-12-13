Sony responds to alleged Insomniac Games hack, says ‘we are currently investigating this situation’

Sony has officially responded to reports that Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games has been impacted by a cyber attack, and says that it’s “currently investigating.”

In a statement shared with Eurogamer , Sony explained: “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] or Sony divisions have been impacted.”

The first report to mention the alleged attack came from Cyber Daily yesterday (December 12), which claimed that the attack was carried out by ransomware group Rhysida.

Insomniac Games is the studio behind many of PlayStation’s most iconic franchises, from Ratchet & Clank to Spyro the Dragon (the first three games in the series, at least). Most recently, of course, it developed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 , which was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. The sequel to 2018’s web-slinging adventure was met with high critical acclaim, including a four out of five-star review from TRG’s editor-in-chief, Jake Tucker.

He wrote: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delivers a satisfying Spidey-saga that gives fans everything they could want from a Venom arc and also includes several surprises. It's a single-player open-world game that prioritizes fun above all else, with a host of accessibility features to let everyone join in.”

Right now, Insomniac is also working on Marvel’s Wolverine - a new game in development for PlayStation 5 in collaboration with Marvel Games. Very little is known about it at this point, with one single video teaser currently available to watch and no other information revealed about its plot, setting, or characters. It’s not currently known when Marvel’s Wolverine will be released.