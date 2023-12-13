Sony responds to alleged Insomniac Games hack, says ‘we are currently investigating this situation’
Sony is "aware of reports" that Insomniac has been hit with a cyber attack
Sony has officially responded to reports that Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games has been impacted by a cyber attack, and says that it’s “currently investigating.”
In a statement shared with Eurogamer, Sony explained: “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] or Sony divisions have been impacted.”
The first report to mention the alleged attack came from Cyber Daily yesterday (December 12), which claimed that the attack was carried out by ransomware group Rhysida.
Insomniac Games is the studio behind many of PlayStation’s most iconic franchises, from Ratchet & Clank to Spyro the Dragon (the first three games in the series, at least). Most recently, of course, it developed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. The sequel to 2018’s web-slinging adventure was met with high critical acclaim, including a four out of five-star review from TRG’s editor-in-chief, Jake Tucker.
He wrote: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delivers a satisfying Spidey-saga that gives fans everything they could want from a Venom arc and also includes several surprises. It's a single-player open-world game that prioritizes fun above all else, with a host of accessibility features to let everyone join in.”
Right now, Insomniac is also working on Marvel’s Wolverine - a new game in development for PlayStation 5 in collaboration with Marvel Games. Very little is known about it at this point, with one single video teaser currently available to watch and no other information revealed about its plot, setting, or characters. It’s not currently known when Marvel’s Wolverine will be released.
For more games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, be sure to check out our list of the best superhero games. You can find even more fantastic game recommendations on our roundup of the best PS5 games.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan