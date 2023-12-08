Baldur's Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

It’s been a long evening of celebrating 2023’s onslaught of incredible video game releases, and it’s all built up to this moment. The Game Awards’ 2023 Game of the Year is none other than Baldur's Gate 3.

Of course, it had to go to Larian Studios’ genre-defining role-playing game, didn’t it? Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm since it was released, thanks to a captivating choice-based story, an engaging combat system, and loveable characters. Last month, Baldur’s Gate 3 won The Golden Joystick Awards’ Ultimate Game of the Year accolade, so this is yet another award under Larian Studios’ belt, and there’s no way that it doesn’t deserve every one it gets.

Baldur's Gate 3 had to go up against Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 (2023), and Super Mario Bros. Wonder to come out on top. Every one of these was real Game of the Year material, and I think it’s fair to say any of them could have taken the award home had it not been such a competitive year.

What's more, Xbox Series X|S owners, the wait is finally over. Over on social media, Larian has announced that Baldur's Gate 3 is available to download and play right now, so you can dive right into the action (after a rather chunky download, of course).

With that, The Game Awards have wrapped up for another year. As well as the awards themselves, we’ve also had various exciting announcements, including DLC for God of War Ragnarök and the announcement of a whole bunch of Sega games. Same time next year, then?