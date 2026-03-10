Want to store up to 32TB in a paperback-sized NAS? The TerraMaster F4 SSD is on sale right now for Amazon's Spring Deal Days

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days has knocked a tidy chunk off the TerraMaster F4 SSD NAS, now £368 (was £460).

If you’re building a fast home server or compact backup system, this tiny NAS packs far more power than its paperback size suggests. As we said in our review, “if you want a small, silent and effective file server, it does that job well." And this Spring Deal Days discount makes the F4 SSD even more appealing.

The F4 SSD runs on an Intel N95 quad-core processor with four threads and a turbo frequency up to 3.4GHz. It’s paired with 8GB DDR5-4800 memory and integrated UHD Graphics, giving it plenty of headroom for file storage, media libraries, and small business workloads.

It comes with a built-in 5GbE port, which is five times faster than standard 1GbE connections. That extra bandwidth will make a real difference when transferring large files or streaming high-resolution media across your network.

Today's top NAS deal

Save £92 TerraMaster F4 SSD NAS Storage: was £459.99 now £367.99 at Amazon This is a compact four-bay NAS built entirely for SSD storage, powered by an Intel N95 quad-core CPU and 8GB DDR5 memory. It supports four M.2 NVMe drives up to 8TB each, with a 5GbE network port for fast transfers. The palm-sized enclosure runs quietly below 19dB while delivering reliable storage for home or office use.

Storage comes from four M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots, supporting drives up to 8TB each for a maximum capacity of 32TB. The system is diskless out of the box, so you can install the SSDs that best fit your needs.

Installation is tool-free, so SSD upgrades or memory changes can be completed in just a couple of minutes.

F4 SSD is palm-sized and light enough to place almost anywhere, whether that’s on a desk, shelf, or tucked into a small corner of a workspace. Because it relies on SSD storage rather than spinning hard drives, the unit runs quietly, with standby noise levels below 19dB.

Cooling comes from an active airflow system combined with convection channels around each SSD slot, helping maintain stable temperatures even during heavier workloads.

On the software side, the NAS includes TerraMaster’s Business Backup Suite. This package provides tools for centralised backups, device synchronisation, off-site recovery, cloud syncing, and snapshot protection against ransomware.

For more choices, look at our round-ups of the best NAS devices and best NAS hard drives.

More TerraMaster NAS deals

Save £123 TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus NAS: was £819.99 now £696.99 at Amazon This compact eight-bay NAS is built entirely for SSD storage, powered by a Core i3-N305 8-core processor and 16GB DDR5 memory. It supports eight M.2 NVMe drives up to 8TB each for a maximum 64TB capacity. A 10GbE port enables transfers up to 1024MB/s, while quiet cooling keeps noise below 19dB during operation.