Your Black Friday console purchase needs Surfshark’s Black Friday VPN deal

Black Friday is almost upon us – which is great news if you’re a gamer. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or get your Christmas shopping done early, the Black Friday sales bring steep discounts on games, TVs, headsets, controllers, and more.

However, you can also save a massive chunk of money when it comes to shoring up the security of your gaming sessions. That’s because Black Friday extends to Surfshark, too, one of the best VPNs on the market.

Wondering how a VPN can protect you from cyber threats such as DDoS attacks and swatting? That’s exactly what I’ll explore below, as well as what makes Surfshark one of the best VPNs for gaming and one of the biggest and best bargains in the VPN Black Friday sales.

Why you need a gaming VPN

Between gamers looking to secure their consoles and VPNs offering increasingly affordable subscriptions, particularly around Black Friday, VPNs continue to grow in popularity.

So, with that in mind, here’s why you need a gaming VPN if you don’t have one already:

Improved privacy

Buying and downloading digital games requires an internet connection, as does playing some of today’s most popular titles, be it Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, or Helldivers 2.

The same can be said for downloading updates for your PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox Series X console.

Online gaming certainly has its benefits – and instant access to games and updates from anywhere is especially convenient. However, online connectivity also comes with privacy concerns.

Your IP address is a numerical identifier that reveals your approximate location and may be used by malicious players (and sore losers) to identify you or even engage in doxxing or swatting.

A VPN encrypts your internet connection, preventing hackers and snoopers from being able to read your data, your IP address included. Instead, you’ll be assigned a different, temporary VPN IP address which lets you spoof your location and play online with more anonymity.

DDoS protection

If a bad actor gets ahold of your IP address, they could attempt to overwhelm your internet connection by overloading it with traffic in what’s known as a DDoS attack.

A DDoS attack can result in significant lag and even dropped connections, putting you at a competitive disadvantage, not to mention putting a damper on your gaming session.

A VPN masks your IP address so that it’s harder for these malicious players to target you with DDoS attacks. Even if your VPN IP address is targeted, all you need to do is switch servers to continue gaming as normal.

Unblock content

A VPN helps you sidestep geographic restrictions on content by providing you with an IP address based in a different country. Connecting to a VPN server in another location therefore allows you to spoof your location and access games or DLC otherwise unavailable in your region.

Popular consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X and Series S all offer access to streaming services. The content on these platforms varies by country, thanks to licensing agreements, but a VPN lets you access and stream region-locked TV shows and movies on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

VPN unblocking extends beyond gaming and streaming, however. If you’re in a country in which social media platforms and news sites are censored by the government, a VPN can help you regain access to your feeds, too.

Save money

Not only can you save money on your VPN purchase this Black Friday, but it’s also possible to save even more dought once Black Friday is over.

Game prices can vary by region, but connecting to a VPN server in another country means you can get your AAA and indie games for less. Note that you may still need to provide a payment method that’s tied to a specific region but, if you can get around this, you'll enjoy some great discounts.

Why Surfshark?

Okay, let's face it – there are a ton of VPNs on the market (and a lot of them have their own tempting Black Friday deals). It's important to note that not all of them are made equal.

Surfshark is a particularly good pick for gamers, however, and here's why:

Awesome speeds

Surfshark is the fastest VPN we’ve tested. Full stop. It actually maxed out our testing line at 950 Mbps during testing when using the super-speedy WireGuard protocol.

However, Surfshark really stands out from the crowd when it comes to its OpenVPN speeds, hitting 460 Mbps compared to NordVPN’s 173 Mbps.

Surfshark’s speeds are such that you’ll have no trouble playing online multiplayer games that require quick reactions, be it Overwatch 2, Rocket League, or super competitive fighting games. Surfshark is quick enough to keep ping and lag to a minimum, allowing you to play at the peak of your powers.

Affordable

If you want to save your money for extra games and DLC, Surfshark is the perfect pick – and the best cheap VPN on the block.

You can pick up a 2-year plan for just $1.99 a month this Black Friday, too, which works out to a massive 87% off. You'll also get an extra 4 months free added to your plan.

Surfshark is packed with extras and, depending on the subscription tier you choose, you’ll have access to features including antivirus protection and breach alerts which only contribute to its excellent value.

Router-compatible

Surfshark is compatible with routers, making it possible to secure all of the devices connected to your home Wi-Fi connection without installing the VPN on each and every gadget. This, naturally, includes your games console.

Surfshark supports a wide range of routers including those running Asus, DD-WRT, and Tomato firmware.

Surfshark offers excellent setup guides with step-by-step instructions and annotated screenshots and, in some cases, video tutorials are also available. 24/7 live chat support is also at hand if you need extra support getting set up or choosing a server.

Server network

With over 3,000 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark offers more server locations than most VPNs. This gives you the flexibility to access geo-blocked games and game servers in other regions – which is especially important if you want to play with international friends.

A large server network also helps balance user load across servers, reducing the risk of congestion. What’s more, connecting to a VPN server close to the game server’s location can reduce ping for improved performance.