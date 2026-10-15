USB hub vs docking station: What actually is the difference?

USB hubs and docking stations are two peripheral devices commonly found in workplaces. They perform a similar function of expanding the connectivity options for your PC. However, they have core differences that you should know about before buying either. I’ve written this guide to explain the core differences and help you choose the ideal option for personal or business use.

USB Hub vs. Docking Station: Function

USB hubs are designed to expand USB connectivity for your PC. Suppose your laptop has the standard two USB ports, but you need to connect five devices simultaneously. You can buy a hub with six USB ports and connect all the devices.

The USB hub works like an electrical extension chord. It provides inputs for more devices to be connected to your PC. USB hubs are portable and travel-friendly, so you can take them everywhere.

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Docking stations expand connectivity but aren’t limited to USB ports. You can find docking stations with USB, HDMI, Ethernet, and RCA ports. Unlike USB hubs, which only let you connect devices with USB inputs, docking stations provide extra connectivity for different types of devices.

Because of their numerous ports, docking stations are bulkier and heavier. They’re also not as travel—or commute-friendly as USB hubs. Docking stations have dedicated power supplies and must be plugged into sockets, unlike USB hubs, which are powered solely by your PC.

You can use USB hubs to charge connected devices, but they take time because the charging power is drawn from your PC with limited voltage and current. However, docking hubs have separate power supply outlets that draw sufficient voltage and current to charge external devices quickly.

Yet, some USB hubs have external power supply outlets like docking stations. They’re more expensive than USB-powered hubs, but they offer good value if you intend to use them to charge connected devices.

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USB Hub vs. Docking Station: Price

Because docking stations are ubiquitous, they are more expensive than USB hubs. They are built with more advanced components, mainly ports, which increases production costs.

You can find good USB hubs for $30 to $50. Some advanced hubs with 10 or more ports cost slightly more ($50 to $80). In contrast, good docking stations cost upwards of $100. This high cost makes docking stations more common for business than individual use.

Our list of the best USB-C hubs can help you choose the right one. We also have a guide on the best docking stations.

USB Hub vs. Docking Station: Speed

Thanks to their sophisticated components, docking stations transfer data faster than USB hubs. The average docking station transfers data at up to 10 GB per second, while USB hubs top out at 5 GB per second. Some docking stations have transfer speeds as high as 40 GB per second.

The speed limitation makes USB hubs less ideal for large files. Suppose you’re a filmmaker seeking to connect more devices to your PC to share files; a docking station is perfect because it handles massive file transfers quickly. A USB hub is more suited for casual use.

Docking stations have dedicated power supplies, enabling them to charge devices speedily. In contrast, USB hubs charge connected devices slowly because they draw power from the main PC. The USB hubs with dedicated power supplies mitigate this drawback, although they don’t still charge devices as fast as docking stations.

USB Hub vs. Docking Station: Screen Expansion

Many people use USB hubs and docking stations to expand their displays to multiple monitors. Picture office desks with multiple PCs, usually in technology and finance companies. USB hubs and docking stations enable employees to connect these displays.

Yet, USB hubs and docking stations differ in this criterion. USB hubs can only expand your display to 2 monitors simultaneously. In other words, you can only add two more monitors to your existing setup, making three total.

Meanwhile, a docking station lets you add up to three monitors to your existing setup, for a total of four. Docking stations also output 8K pictures for external monitors, unlike USB hubs, which are limited to 4 K resolution.

A docking station is the clear winner in this criterion, as it supports more screens and a higher quality resolution.

USB Hub vs. Docking Station: Verdict

USB hubs and docking stations have similar functions but notable differences. Hubs provide extra USB ports to connect external devices, while docking stations offer both USB and other ports, such as HDMI and Ethernet.

Docking stations offer better functionality, including more port types, faster data transfer speeds, and higher screen resolutions. You can add up to three extra screens to your setup with a docking station, but USB hubs are limited to two screens.

USB hubs are more portable and affordable than docking stations. While they’re ideal for casual use, docking stations are the best option for professionals.