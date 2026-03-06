Mini PCs have become increasingly popular for people who want desktop-level power in a smaller, quieter, and more efficient form.

Right now there’s a huge discount on the Kron Mini K1 is £330 (was £460) at Amazon when you tick the £130 off voucher before adding it to your basket. That’s a hefty saving for a system with this level of hardware packed into such a small footprint.

The Kron Mini K1 from Acemagic shows how capable these compact systems have become. Running on Windows 11 Pro, it features an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, reaching speeds up to 4.3GHz, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save £130 Acemagic Kron Mini K1 Mini PC: was £460 now £330 at Amazon Kron Mini K1 delivers impressive desktop power in a compact, stylish design. It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, and will handle multitasking and even light gaming with ease.

The Ryzen 5 7430U uses AMD’s Zen 3 architecture and includes a 16MB L3 cache. It’s built on a 7nm process and handles demanding multitasking comfortably, whether that’s working across large spreadsheets, running creative apps, or juggling dozens of browser tabs.

Integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics provide the visual power, running at up to 1800MHz, meaning it’s easily capable of handling media editing, 4K video playback, and other graphics-heavy workloads without needing a dedicated GPU.

It comes with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C outputs, allowing it to drive up to three 4K displays at 60Hz.

Running multiple monitors can completely transform a workspace, especially if you’re editing video, managing complex documents, or keeping communication tools open alongside your main work.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and you get six USB3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, a microphone jack, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

A built-in cooling fan keeps temperatures under control during longer and more intensive workloads, pushing heat out of the small chassis so the system keeps running smoothly.

If you're in the market for a mini PC, the Acemagic Kron Mini K1 should be near the top of your list at this price.

For more powerful picks for business, content creation, and gaming, see out guide to the best mini PCs.