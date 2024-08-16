Grab Sage today and save 100% on subscriptions for a month

What if we told you that managing accounting in-house can be not only simple but also dirt cheap? That’s no longer a pipe dream, thanks to Sage’s accounting software, and this great discount crafted just for TechRadar Pro visitors. Sage is an accounting software designed with solopreneurs and small business owners in mind, it’s super easy to set up, offers a myriad of great features, and has an amazing support team.

Read on to find out more about Sage and how you can benefit from this amazing opportunity.

Get 100% off for Sage's accounting software and you can get it today free for a month.

What is Sage?

Sage accounting software is a comprehensive financial management solution designed, first and foremost, for solopreneurs and small startups. It is known for its user-friendly interface, and the ability to simplify even the most complex accounting task. As a result, business owners with very little financial expertise can sort out their accounting obligations without breaking a sweat.

The software is cloud-based, offering flexibility that is particularly valuable for those with remote teams or those who need to manage finances on the go.

Sage offers a wide range of features that cover all aspects of accounting, including invoicing, expense tracking, payroll management, and tax compliance. Its automation capabilities help businesses streamline processes, reduce manual data entry, and minimize the risk of errors.

What is the offer?

Sage offers three distinct plans, from the “Start” plan that costs $19 per month (excluding tax), across the “Standard” plan ($43), to the “Plus” plan, which will set you back $62 a month. By visiting this link, TechRadar Pro readers can get 100% off for one month. Basically - the software is free for a month.

The deal is active from August 1 to September 1, 2024, so hurry up and grab the deal while it lasts here.

Sage offers a wide variety of tools and services for SMBs, enterprises, and accountants alike, so make sure to check out their website and see what they have on offer.