Your entire IT infrastructure can get an upgrade- don't sleep on this amazing Paessler PRTG Network Monitor deal

Besides all the challenges of an uncompromising market, SMBs must also keep a close eye on various issues that can impact employees, customers, and ultimately, revenue. These potential problems, often left unchecked until they escalate, include network outages, slowdowns, and failing hardware.

With the right network monitoring tools, these things can be properly monitored, detected early, and addressed before causing any real harm.

Now, for a limited time only, one of the best tools in the business is offering a free 30-day unlimited trial version. If you are in the market for a solid all-in-one network monitoring tool, Paessler’s PRTG Network Monitor has it all.

Get the unlimited trial version for 30 days, absolutely free For a limited time, new users can head over to Paessler’s website, navigate to the PRTG Network Monitor solution and click “Free Trial”. They will be redirected to the download page, where they will receive a unique, freshly generated, license key. The download will start automatically, and installation can be completed in just a few moments. After the 30-day trial, the software will change to a free 100 sensor version, perfect for freelancers, solopreneurs, and very small businesses.

Why choose Paessler’s PRTG Network Monitor?

PRTG Network Monitor is an all-in-one network monitoring tool developed by Paessler, designed to help IT teams monitor the availability, performance, and health of their entire IT infrastructure.

As we discussed in our Paessler review, the tool helps track devices, traffic, applications, and systems using sensors and protocols like SNMP, WMI, NetFlow, and HTTP, offering real-time alerts and visual dashboards for fast troubleshooting and capacity planning.

It is user-friendly, all-in-one, and scalable without needing deep technical expertise. A few of its standout features include auto-discovery, pre-configured sensors, and an intuitive dashboard. Its flexible pricing, which also includes the free tier, makes it an ideal solution for small businesses with limited IT resources and budgets.

Unlike more complex tools (that sometimes require custom scripting) or enterprise-grade platforms that can be costly and bloated, PRTG strikes a careful balance between functionality and simplicity.

Your business can get full visibility - from servers, across routers, to cloud services - with minimal setup.