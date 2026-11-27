Cloud storage subscriptions are essential for many people who want to back up important or sensitive documents. They’re ideal options if you want to give family access to central locations, or use files across multiple devices.

But they can become an expensive long-term commitment, especially if you pay for extra space, more access, or additional features.

This Black Friday, Icedrive is fighting back by offering a 1TB lifetime storage deal for a one-off payment of £249.

Today’s best Icedrive deal

Why we recommend Icedrive

There’s no confusion or complication when it comes to the biggest attraction here: pay £249 once, you don’t have to mess around with monthly or annual renewals, and you’ll get 1TB of cloud storage space.

If you want a long-term option for your photos, documents, projects, and backups and you don’t want to have to think about it, then that’s a fantastic option.

It’s not just about ease of use, either, because Icedrive takes privacy seriously. Icedrive offers zero-knowledge encryption and uses Twofish encryption systems to protect files before they leave your device. The service also includes file versioning, password-protected sharing links, and handy collaboration tools.

Price context and historical value

Unlike a discounted annual subscription, this is a one-off lifetime offer rather than a temporary introductory price. The deal is available until 5 December 2026.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you’re confident that you’re going to need cloud storage for several years - and you want a secure, no-fuss option.

❌ Skip it if… you want something more affordable, or if you’re not certain that you need to make a long-term commitment.