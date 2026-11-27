This GMKtec NucBox G10 mini PC is a budget-friendly desktop computer that we think is best suited to everyday work and a bit of video streaming in your home office - and what's more, Amazon's Black Friday deals have it at £228 (was £310).

It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 11 Pro.

As with many mini PCs, this one's all about customization. Two M.2 SSD slots support up to 16TB of total storage, and 16GB of RAM split across two 8GB DDR4 modules is twice what you'd usually expect in an entry-level PC.

If all you need is an even more back-to-basics mini PC, wo-we is also selling its mini PC for an even cheaper £179 (was £260). It has the same AMD processor and 256GB of storage, but just 8GB of RAM. Remember, you can also upgrade storage and memory on this one, too.

Save £80.99 wo-we Mini PC: was £259.99 now £179 at Amazon Save £80 on this customizable mini PC with all the essentials to keep your home office in top form – with options to upgrade storage and memory at a later date.

Why we recommend it

We've already reviewed the NucBox G10 and praised its inexpensive design, support for two storage drives and faster-than-average 2.5Gb Ethernet. It's an excellent affordable pick for home offices, with support for up to three monitors and an ultra compact form factor.

If you need something cheaper with less memory, consider the wo-we alternative, with half the RAM but the same AMD processor.

Price Context & Historical Value

GMKtec's G10 was sitting comfortably under £200 this time last year, but that was before this year's sharp price hikes affecting processors, storage, memory and virtually everything else. This 26% saving brings it much closer to those earlier prices, which is welcome news.

wo-we is also offering a mighty 31% saving on its mini PC, though Amazon's price history tool only goes back as far as earlier this year.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec NucBox G10 mini PC if... you want a tried-and-tested budget mini PC with enough performance for typical home office needs

❌ Skip the GMKtec NucBox G10 mini PC if... high-end processing power, graphics and wireless standards are all on your shopping list