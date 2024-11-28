Power up & save on a top battery backup this Black Friday with a great deal on this APC BX1600MI UPS

If you own an electronic device - and who doesn’t? - you need a battery backup with a surge protector. These essential devices are designed to work with various equipment, including computers, home networking devices, and entertainment systems.

One of our favourite battery backups, the APC BX1600MI, is currently available at a discounted price for Black Friday - available at £147.99 at eBuyer, allowing you to save £33, if you act fast!

Protect your devices and keep them charged with this UPC

The APC BX1600MI is a reliable line-interactive UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) with a capacity of 900 Watts and 1600 VA. It provides battery backup and surge protection for various devices like computers, networking equipment, printers, and entertainment systems, ensuring they remain operational during power outages.

The APC BX1600MI is a robust line-interactive UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) designed to provide reliable battery backup and surge protection for electronic devices. With an impressive output power capacity of 900 Watts and 1600 VA, it can support various equipment, including computers, home networking devices, printers, and entertainment systems. This ensures that critical devices remain operational during power interruptions.

One key feature of this UPS is its Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) technology, which automatically corrects minor voltage fluctuations without switching to battery power. This function prolongs the battery’s life and protects sensitive electronic equipment from potential damage caused by unexpected voltage spikes or drops.

For user convenience, the APC BX1600MI is equipped with a clear LED status display that provides real-time information about the UPS’s operational status, including power conditions, battery charge levels, and load capacity. Additionally, audible alerts notify users of critical power events, ensuring you are always aware of your system's status.

The UPS also includes multiple outlets that provide data line surge protection, safeguarding your phone lines and network cables from surges while ensuring seamless connectivity. The number and type of outlets may vary depending on your specific model, allowing you to select the configuration that best fits your needs.

Moreover, the APC BX1600MI comes with a comprehensive 2-year warranty, giving you added peace of mind regarding its reliability and performance. This UPS is an affordable and effective solution, ensuring business continuity during unexpected power outages while protecting your valuable electronics from damaging surges.

The APC BX1600MI is an essential investment for home and office environments. It provides dependable performance, advanced protection features, and easy use to keep devices running smoothly.

It's not the only product reduced for Black Friday though, as APC has two other options on sale...

was £112.92 now £78.99 at Ebuyer The APC Back-UPS BX950MI is a line-interactive uninterruptible power supply (UPS) designed to provide battery backup and surge protection for electronic devices. It has a capacity of 950 VA and 520 Watts, meaning it can support devices with a total power consumption of up to 520 Watts.