Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch AI laptop is a strong pick for students, office workers and home users who want a Windows laptop for study, office work and video calls. This device is currently available on Amazon for £499.99 (was £849.99) - meaning you can save £350 this Black Friday on a 2026 model.

Under the hood, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, listed at 4.4GHz, with a 512GB SSD for your files, photos and installed programs. I have a soft spot for 14-inch devices, and this one has a touchscreen. Weighing about 1.43kg and 1.8cm thick, it can easily fit into a mini backpack, making it a decent laptop for students. It's a Copilot+ PC, and Amazon includes three months of Microsoft 365 free (terms apply).

Lenovo lists the battery power at 60Wh, but it does not give a runtime figure; however, our review of the IdeaPad Slim 3 15IRU9 revealed that its 47Wh battery lasted for over 6 hours. Thus, we expect this new model to last even longer.

The laptop also comes equipped with Dolby Audio stereo speakers and a webcam privacy shutter for video calls. For connectivity, it includes an SD card reader for transferring photos, an HDMI port for connecting external displays, Bluetooth for wireless headphones, and USB ports for peripherals such as flash drives.

A 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen Windows 11 Home laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 322, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, an SD card reader, HDMI, Dolby Audio stereo speakers and a 60Wh battery. This version is listed without a wall charger.

Save £350 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim: was £849.99 now £499.99 at Amazon A 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen Windows 11 Home laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 322, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, an SD card reader, HDMI, Dolby Audio stereo speakers, and a 60Wh battery. This version is listed without a wall charger.

Why we recommend it

With 16GB of RAM, this laptop suits study and office work, where a browser full of research tabs, a video call, and an essay in Word are often open at once, and the memory gives all three room to run without you closing anything.

The 14-inch screen adds to that. Its 1920 x 1200 resolution is 120 rows taller than a 1080p panel, so you see more of a long PDF or spreadsheet before you scroll. Windows 11 lets you snap a document beside a browser window to read both. Windows 11 Home completes the case.

What to know before you buy

Amazon offers free returns on many products with a 30-day window, so you can try the laptop and send it back if it doesn't suit you. The 16GB of RAM is fixed, so this is the amount you'll have for the life of the laptop.

Also note that the graphics are integrated, the screen refreshes at 60Hz, it uses Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), and the warranty is one year. Furthermore, the lower £459.99 price needs approval for the Amazon Barclaycard (representative 28.9% APR variable), so only take it if you were going to apply anyway.

Price Context

The £499.99 price tag is 41% below the £849.99 RRP, which is a good deal, but Amazon labels the price a Black Friday Big Deal and gives no end date. So check the listing before you order.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14 if...you want a Windows laptop with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for study, office work and video calls, and you want to stay under £500.