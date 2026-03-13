HP’s powerhouse workstations get a huge Spring Sale price cut - save over £500 on business-grade tower desktops with this code

If your work involves heavy video editing, 3D design, or complex creative projects, I’ve found a great deal on HP’s Z2 G9 Tower Workstation, one of several powerful systems discounted in the company’s Spring Sale.

The Z2 G9 Tower Workstation is now £4759 (was £5288) at HP when you use the SPR10 e-voucher on HP's site. That’s a hefty £529 saving on a fully configured system built for demanding professional use.

Inside the tower sits Intel’s Core i9-14900K processor, a 24-core chip with 32 threads and boost speeds reaching up to 6.0GHz. Heavy workloads like rendering, simulation, and complex editing projects stay responsive even under sustained load.

Check below for more details on this powerhouse performer and more professional workstation deals in HP's sale.

Today's top HP workstation deal

Save £528.77 HP Z2 G9 Tower Workstation: was £5,287.69 now £4,758.92 at HP Store Read more Read less ▼ HP’s Z2 G9 Tower Workstation packs serious hardware for demanding creative workloads. A Core i9-14900K processor, RTX A4500 Ada graphics with 24GB GDDR6, 64GB of DDR5 memory, and a fast 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD deliver strong performance for video editing, 3D design, rendering, and other professional applications. For the full discount, use code SPR10

Nvidia’s RTX A4500 Ada graphics card with 24GB of GDDR6 memory handles GPU-heavy work such as 3D design, video production, and AI-assisted creative tools. Professional applications that rely on GPU acceleration will also benefit from that level of graphics horsepower.

The workstation includes 64GB of DDR5 memory running at up to 4800MT/s, which will ensure large project files, complex timelines, and multiple creative apps run simultaneously without the slowdowns that smaller memory pools often introduce.

A 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD provides fast, ample storage for active projects and large media libraries, and it comes with multiple PCIe slots, three M.2 NVMe storage slots, and several internal drive bays for additional GPUs, storage drives, and other hardware to be added later.

It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and comes with a wide selection of USB ports. DisplayPort outputs allow multiple high-resolution monitors for editing timelines, design tools, and large creative workspaces.

HP also includes a free 12-month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan worth £239, giving photographers and content creators access to Photoshop and Lightroom.

With powerful hardware and plenty of upgrade potential, the Z2 G9 Tower Workstation offers the kind of performance creators and professionals need from a serious desktop system.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best workstations available now.

More HP workstation deals

Save £526.06 HP Z8 Fury G5 Tower Workstation: was £5,260.60 now £4,734.54 at HP Store Read more Read less ▼ This tower workstation delivers serious power for advanced users tackling complex workloads. A Xeon processor, 64GB of RAM, and fast 1TB SSD handle demanding tasks, while the platform supports massive scalability. Use code SPR10 for the discount.

Save £557.40 HP Z6 G5 Tower Workstation: was £5,573.99 now £5,016.59 at HP Store Read more Read less ▼ This professional tower workstation combines strong compute power with secure enterprise features. A Xeon processor, 64GB of RAM, and a fast 2TB SSD support demanding creative and technical workloads, while Windows 11 Pro and Wolf Pro Security add protection. Buyers also receive a 12-month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. Use code SPR10 for the discount.

Save £635.12 HP Z6 G5 A Workstation: was £6,351.20 now £5,716.08 at HP Store Read more Read less ▼ This workstation combines an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor with 64GB of RAM and a fast 1TB SSD. The platform supports powerful graphics options and extensive expansion, making it well suited for rendering, simulation, engineering, and other intensive professional tasks. Use code SPR10 for the discount.