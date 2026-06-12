Crusoe "paused" development of Wyoming data center

Pressure from Google likely contributed to the halt on development

Other development partners will likely seek to buy out Crusoe's interest in the site

Crusoe has “paused” a data center development plan after key customers such as Google raised concerns over cost and construction time.

Bloomberg reporting, citing people familiar with the matter, claims Crusoe was set to build a datacenter in Cheyenne, Wyoming, that would have a peak consumption of 1.8GW - enough to power Denver.

“At the request of our customer, Crusoe has paused its development activities,” the company said in a statement.

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Crusoe’s interest likely to be bought out

The planned data center development had also seen interest from energy utility Black Hills Corp., who have also announced that the development of the data center would be moving forward without Crusoe.

But in a statement to Bloomberg, a Crusoe spokesperson said that local approvals had been secured by a Crusoe subsidiary, meaning that Crusoe’s interest in the site will likely be bought out by the other development partners.

A Crusoe employee, who spoke to Bloomberg on conditions of anonymity, said that there was still interest in the project, and that a prospective customer had been presented a budget by Crusoe, and the budget fell within the range of that of the customer.

Tech companies looking to remain at the forefront of the AI boom are desperate to secure extra computing power, hence the recent spike in both construction of and opposition to new data centers.

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