Donated Texas parkland is now becoming a multimillion-dollar industrial data center project

Residents fear the constant industrial noise beside homes built near the former recreational farmland

Texas officials expect millions in future tax revenue from disputed development agreement

Nearly three decades after a Texas farmer donated 87 acres of land for community recreation, residents are protesting plans for the site to instead be turned into a sprawling commercial data center development.

The disputed land sits in Taylor, Texas, where longtime residents remember generations of children using the open fields for sports, camping, and gatherings.

According to archived deed records from July 1999, local farmer Mr. Bland transferred the property for just $10 through a public trust arrangement.

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Residents confront massive data center proposal

Pamela Griffin, whose family lived beside the property for decades, recalled Bland telling her father, “I see the kids don’t really have nowhere to play.”

She also remembered him adding, “I’m thinking about giving this land for parkland because these kids need somewhere to play.”

Public records later showed the property passing through multiple nonprofit and municipal entities before eventually reaching the City of Taylor in 2003.

Five years later, city authorities transferred ownership to the Taylor Economic Development Corporation for approximately $15,000, substantially changing the property’s administrative direction afterward.

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The controversy intensified in 2025 after the Taylor Economic Development Corporation sold the same property to developer Blueprint for $10 million.

Blueprint intends to construct a 135,000 square foot data center beside residential neighborhoods, railroad infrastructure, and an existing electrical substation near Griffin’s home.

Griffin explained she only learned about the proposed facility after neighborhood organizers contacted residents while gathering opposition against the development plans in 2025.

She said her family initially knew little about modern data centers before researching the facilities and considering possible consequences for nearby residential communities.

Residents subsequently raised concerns regarding electricity demands, industrial noise, and environmental stress.

They are also worried about its potential effects on the local water systems surrounding the proposed development area.

Correspondence from municipal authorities reportedly assured residents that several protective measures would reduce potential disruptions associated with operating the future facility nearby.

Officials discussed mitigation measures, including landscaped barriers, enclosed water-cooling systems, and a dedicated electrical substation.

Some homeowners nevertheless fear that proximity to industrial digital infrastructure could reduce surrounding property values.

Legal and financial pressures surrounding development

City officials maintain that existing zoning classifications significantly limit municipal authority regarding commercial uses permitted within the designated employment development district boundaries.

Investigations from 404 Media suggested municipal restrictions largely involve architectural oversight because current zoning regulations already permit industrial technology facilities within that district.

The developer reportedly still requires planning approvals and construction permits before major building activities can legally begin across the disputed property area.

Meanwhile, municipal officials continue defending the agreement through projected financial benefits expected from expanded commercial tax collections during the coming decade.

Authorities estimate the project could generate approximately $30 million in additional tax revenue, including nearly $20 million earmarked for local educational funding.

Despite those projections, critics argue the dispute increasingly reflects broader tensions between municipal development ambitions and longstanding community expectations surrounding donated public land.

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