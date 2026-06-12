The gender data gap and the need for representation in AI

According to the UK government, 1 in 6 UK organizations have already implemented AI tools.

These technologies offer unprecedented potential to speed up tasks, streamline workflows and facilitate real-time decision-making.

However, despite the widespread benefits, the outputs that AI generates are often taken at face value, with the integrity of their data overlooked.

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It must be understood that AI is a product of the data that fuels it. So, if there is a lack of representation in the data powering an AI model, then it is highly likely to start producing biased outputs that risk perpetuating discrimination.

In fact, AI bias is one of the most prominent AI-related issues facing organizations today. To overcome it, organizations must prioritize building trust in their data.

Biased data shapes biased decisions

Bias in AI occurs when the technology unfairly portrays or makes inaccurate assumptions about people because its training data is inaccurate, incomplete or unreliable. For example, if a machine has been trained on data that carries bias, this may affect – even unconsciously – how AI automates tasks in a way that systemically disadvantages certain groups.

Gender bias, in particular, has emerged as a growing concern across industries within their AI initiatives, which we have already witnessed reinforce harmful patterns with real-world consequences.

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For example, the London School of Economics (LSE) found that large language models (LLMs) like Google’s Gemma – used by over 50 percent of local authorities in the UK to support social workers – may be introducing gender bias into care decisions.

LSE’s analysis revealed that terms associated with significant health concerns, such as “disabled”, “unable”, and “complex”, appeared more often in descriptions of men than women. This could have prevented women from receiving equal care provisions and caused significant impacts on their health.

Similar patterns have been found within hiring data, as Nature reports that LLMs systematically portray women in professional roles – particularly in high-powered positions – as younger and less experienced than men. This portrayal risks disadvantaging women in their careers, from hiring decisions to how they are perceived in the workplace.