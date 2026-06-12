SpaceX plans a massive factory dedicated to producing AI satellites.

New AI1 spacecraft could bring computing power directly into orbit.

Musk wants orbital computing capacity measured in gigawatts annually.

SpaceX has unveiled plans for an enormous manufacturing complex in Bastrop, Texas, that could become central to its ambitions for space-based AI infrastructure.

The proposed Gigasat facility would cover around 11 million square feet and focus on producing satellites designed to function as orbiting data centers.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claims the Bastrop facility will manufacture much of the hardware required for a new generation of AI satellites.

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SpaceX factory dedicated to orbital AI infrastructure

The site will include production lines for solar components, printed circuit boards, electronic systems, communications equipment, and the satellites themselves.

SpaceX plans to also include testing facilities, logistics infrastructure, warehousing capacity, and dedicated development areas across the facility.

At the center of the project is a new spacecraft known as AI1, which the company intends to manufacture in large numbers as a space-based computing platform.

Musk said each satellite would carry a compute payload capable of delivering ~150kW of processing capability while relying on extensive solar arrays for power generation.