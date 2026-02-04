Hear me out! Instead of buying a mini PC, get MSI’s Claw handheld gaming console – it’s powered by a Core Ultra 7 with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM, and priced under £300 (no, that’s not a typo)

If you're looking for a new mini PC, then you should seriously consider the MSI Claw A1M, now £295 (was £800) at Box.

Although it’s sold as a gaming handheld console, it uses standard laptop-class components, which makes it so much more than that. At this price point, there is no new Windows computer that realistically competes on performance, specification, or portability.

At the heart of the Claw is Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H processor, paired with 16GB of fast LPDDR5 memory and a generous 1TB NVMe SSD. That’s serious hardware for a device weighing only 675g and running full Windows 11 Home.

In raw CPU performance terms, the Core Ultra 7 155H is faster than the processor used in the Apple Mac mini, yet a Mac mini configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD costs around £999 — more than three times the price.

The Claw features a 7-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual 2W speakers, a fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot, and a 53Wh battery that’s larger than many ultraportable laptops.

Connectivity is equally impressive, with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a combined audio input/output jack.

I was particularly surprised to see Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 on a device at this price, making it one of the cheapest Windows systems to support the latest wireless standards.

It’s covered by a one-year warranty, and when you buy it from Box.co.uk you also get Norton 360 for Gamers, which on its own is worth £84.99 per year.

Use code BOXEXPRESS and you’ll also get free express delivery.

I consider this to be the best tech deal of 2026 so far. While the Claw's primary audience is gamers wanting desktop-level performance on the move, it’s equally well suited to creators and professionals who want a powerful, ultra-portable workstation without paying a premium.

You don’t need a dock to use it, but pairing it with a USB or Thunderbolt dock unlocks its full potential when used as a mini PC.

