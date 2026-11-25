If you've been holding out for a Black Friday desktop deal that doesn't cost a month's rent, these two are worth a look.

The Bosgame P3 Pro packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (eight cores, 16 threads, boosting to 5.2GHz), 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD into a mini PC small enough to sit behind your monitor. It's £486.45 (was £579) for Amazon Prime members, a saving of £92.55.

Alternatively, if the P3 Pro sells out, or you'd rather not rely on Prime, the Reatan A8 is a strong alternative at £499.99, down from £599.99 in Amazon's Black Friday Big Deal. That's 17% off, and the price isn't Prime-exclusive.

Save £100 Reatan A8 mini PC: was £599.99 now £499.99 at Amazon This mini PC uses an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS (eight cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz) with the same Radeon 780M graphics, plus 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It holds a 4.4-out-of-5 rating from 123 reviews on Amazon.

Why we recommend the P3 pro

Mini PCs often trade power for size, but the P3 Pro leans on a laptop-class flagship chip. The 7940HS handles everyday work, multitasking, and light photo and video editing comfortably, and the 780M is one of the stronger integrated GPUs around. Expect smooth play in esports titles and moderate settings in newer games.

It's easy to live with as well. There's room to upgrade the RAM and storage later, so you can start at 16GB and grow into it. Windows 11 Pro is already installed, so you can plug in and go. It's eligible for free delivery, and you can return it for 30 days.

Some caveats. The listing says dual 1Gb Ethernet, so don't expect faster 2.5G networking. You get a one-year warranty, and the discounted price only applies if you're a Prime member.

The close second: Reatan A8

The A8 beats the P3 Pro on connectivity. You get dual 2.5GbE ports, support for up to four 4K displays (through USB4, USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. There's also an OCuLink port, which lets you add an external graphics card later.

The dock, power supply and graphics card are sold separately. The hybrid metal-and-plastic case is designed to keep the wireless signal strong. Storage can be expanded to 4TB through a second NVMe slot.

The trade-offs are a slightly slower processor and only a single 16GB memory module in the listing. It also costs £13.54 more than the P3 Pro's Prime price. If you'd rather not pay for Prime, though, the A8 is £79 cheaper than the P3 Pro's standard price.

Price Context

The P3 Pro's list price is £579, so the Black Friday price is 16% below it. The Reatan A8's list price is £599.99, so its deal is 17% below that. Both deals are Black Friday offers and could change or end quickly, so check the price before you buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the BOSGAME P3 Pro if... you're a Prime member who wants the fastest processor for under £500, for work, study, and 1080p gaming.

✅ Buy the Reatan A8 if... you don't have Prime, want faster 2.5G networking, more display options, or an OCuLink port for an external graphics card later.