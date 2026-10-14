As physical media makes a comeback, we've been tracking some of our favorite external CD/DVD writers. And while most do exactly that, this external drive from Suidek does...well, I won't say everything, but it does a lot.

Alongside playing and burning CDs and DVDs, as you'd expect, it also has six other ports - notably, an M.2 NVMe interface with 10Gbps transfer rates. There's also two USB-A 2.0 and a single USB-C port, and SD and microSD card slots. So, it goes well beyond a device to creating and playing traditional physical media.

• Best for: Collectors, archivists and laptop owners who want a disc drive that also reads cards and SSDs.

• The deal: The Suidek 7-in-1 external CD/DVD drive with M.2 NVMe slot is now $45 (was $50) at Amazon.

Today's top CD/DVD writer deal

Save 10% Suidek External CD/DVD Drive: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The drive reads CDs at 24x and DVDs at 8x and burns full-size discs at the same speeds, while 80mm discs are read-only. The 7-in-1 design adds an M.2 NVMe slot, SD and microSD readers, a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, all running at USB 2.0 speeds. It works with Windows, macOS and Linux devices. Read more Read less ▼

Why we recommend it

This is an easy way to rip a shelf of CDs and DVDs or burn a backup disc without a built-in drive. The M.2 NVMe slot and SD readers are what set it apart from plain optical drives, so it can also double as a card reader or a bare-drive enclosure. It has a 4.2-star average across more than 1,400 Amazon ratings.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $44.99, this is $5 (10%) off the $49.99 list price, so the saving is small. Plain external DVD drives on Amazon are cheaper, so you're paying for the card readers and the M.2 slot. The lowest price I've seen this CD/DVD writer fall to is $40, typically around sales seasons like Prime Day and Black Friday. So, a fair deal - I wouldn't recommend paying full price, as it often has a discount like this.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Suidek 7-in-1 external CD/DVD drive with M.2 NVMe slot if...

You want to rip or burn CDs and DVDs and also need an SD card reader or an M.2 NVMe slot in one device.

❌ Skip the Suidek 7-in-1 external CD/DVD drive with M.2 NVMe slot if...

You need Blu-ray support, fast file transfers, since all the ports are USB 2.0, or only want to play discs, since plain drives cost less.

More CD/DVD writer deals

Dell External USB Slim DVD-RW Drive: $29.99 at Amazon The Dell DW316 is a lightweight and slim 14mm external USB DVD writer, with CD and DVD reading and writing, USB power, and plug-and-play operation. The CyberLink Media Suite 12 software is included free. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Zendrive Black External DVD Burner: $44.99 at Amazon This 13mm external DVD writer supports 8x DVD and 24x CD speeds, M-DISC archival media, USB-A and USB-C connections, Windows and Mac compatibility, Disc Encryption II, and Nero BackItUp software. Read more Read less ▼

PeroBuno External DVD Drive: $19.99 at Amazon This DVD writer keeps things simple with a slim 13mm body and built-in USB-A and USB-C cables. USB 3.0 support delivers steady speeds, with up to 24x CD and 8x DVD read and write performance across multiple operating systems. Read more Read less ▼