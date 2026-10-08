Modern laptops have largely abandoned optical drives, which can be frustrating when you need to access an old DVD, install software from a disc, or back up important files. The Asus ZenDrive external DVD burner offers a straightforward solution without requiring you to replace your computer or install additional hardware.

Best for: Anyone with a Windows laptop, Mac, or desktop PC that needs an external DVD drive for reading discs, burning backups, or accessing older software and media.

The deal: The Asus ZenDrive external DVD burner is $38 (was $45) at Amazon.

Why it matters: Many newer computers no longer include optical drives, but this inexpensive accessory lets you continue using your existing CDs and DVDs, and creating brand new backups.

Why we recommend it

The Asus ZenDrive is essential for anyone who still has a collection of physical discs. It supports DVD reading and writing at up to 8x speed, and CDs at up to 24x. It also offers M-DISC support which is designed for long-term data preservation of things like photographs, family videos, and important documents.

It also includes Disc Encryption II, which provides password protection and hidden-file functionality for supported disc-writing tasks.

Both USB 2.0 and USB Type-C cables are included, allowing you to connect the drive to compatible Windows PCs and Macs without the need for a separate adapter.

Price context & historical value

The Asus ZenDrive was listed at $44.99 before Amazon reduced it to $37.88, saving buyers $7.11. It's not an enormous discount in dollar terms, but it brings the cost below $40. That's not the lowest it has been however. Back in 2021 it was $30, but it's unlikely to ever reach that price again. So, a good price for what I'd consider an essential for physical media fans like me.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Asus ZenDrive if...

You have CDs or DVDs that you still want to access, or you need a simple way to create physical backups. Its compact design makes it convenient to keep for occasional use.

❌ Skip the Asus ZenDrive if...

You no longer use physical discs or you need to read Blu-ray media, which this doesn't support. A USB flash drive or external SSD will generally be more practical for everyday file transfers.