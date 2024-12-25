This is the first rugged convertible Chrome tablet ever launched, but you can only buy it in Japan: Dynabook Chromebook C70 comes with a docked pen as well as a proper keyboard

Lightweight 563g tablet sports MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and LTE option

Up to 15 hours of battery life with 4GB/8GB memory and 32GB/64GB storage

Dual cameras, USB 3.2 Type-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Dynabook has unveiled the Dynabook Chromebook C70 - a 10.1-inch convertible rugged tablet tailored specifically for education environments, and is designed with regular drops and knocks in mind.

This isn't to say its internals have been neglected however, with the C70 sporting a MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU, up to 64GB of storage, and a range of ports.

Under the hood, the Chromebook C70 is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, offering reliable performance for typical educational applications. It comes with customizable memory options of 4GB or 8GB and storage capacities of 32GB or 64GB, providing adequate resources for classroom tasks.

Convertible design for enhanced flexibility

The Chromebook C70 has detachable WXGA touchscreen (1,280 x 800 resolution), which can function as a standalone tablet or be docked into a full-featured keyboard. The tablet weighs approximately 563g (575g for the LTE model), while the complete setup with the keyboard dock comes in at about 1,092g.

As for its rugged features, the outer casing is made from non-slip thermoplastic polyurethane, and includes rounded corners that help absorb impacts. The keyboard is also equipped with reinforced keycaps to prevent them from falling off when dropped. The Dynabook Chromebook C70 complies with MIL-standard durability tests.

The device includes a dedicated rechargeable USI active electrostatic pen, stored conveniently in a built-in slot that charges it while not in use. With a battery life of up to 15 hours, the device is well-suited for full-day school use without frequent recharging. Additionally, its dual cameras, 2MP front and 5MP rear, cater to video conferencing and casual photography needs.

The device offers a versatile range of connectivity options, including one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with support for Power Delivery and external displays, a microSD card reader, and a microphone/headphone combo jack. In addition, it also supports Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE802.11ax) for fast and reliable internet access, along with Bluetooth.

The Dynabook Chromebook C70 is currently available exclusively in Japan, but hopefully there will be a global launch soon.