Uh-oh; Plucky French startup takes on Apple with cheap upgradable storage for the Mac Studio, but installing it will definitely void your warranty

Polysoft offers SSD upgrades for Mac Studio at significantly lower prices

StudioDrive features overvoltage protection and durable components

Offered in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities, shipping next year

Apple introduced the Mac Studio in 2022 with the M1 chip, followed by the M2 model in 2023, and although these compact powerhouses have been lauded for their performance, buyers have rightly expressed concerns about the limited base SSD configurations and the absence of post-purchase upgrade options.

External USB-C or Thunderbolt SSDs are a common workaround for users seeking additional storage, but they don't match the speed and convenience of internal storage solutions.

Stepping in to address this gap, French company Polysoft has created the first publicly available SSD upgrade solution for Apple Silicon devices. Offered at a fraction of Apple’s prices, these SSD modules are the result of an extensive reverse-engineering process.

Better than Apple

Unlike SSDs used in PCs, Apple’s storage modules are challenging to replicate due to their integration with the M1 and M2 chips, where the storage controller resides.

Polysoft’s efforts included detailed disassembly, component analysis, and redesign, culminating in the StudioDrive SSD which is set to launch next year following a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Polysoft claims its SSDs not only replicate Apple’s modules but also improve on them.

A key difference is the inclusion of "RIROP" (Rossmann Is Right Overvoltage Protection), a safeguard inspired by Louis Rossmann’s work on hardware reliability. This feature reportedly protects against voltage surges, reducing the risk of catastrophic data loss due to hardware failure.

The StudioDrive product line supports both M1 and M2 Mac Studio models. It includes blank boards for enthusiasts and pre-configured options in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities. Polysoft says that the modules use high-quality Kioxia and Hynix TLC NANDs, offering performance and durability comparable to Apple’s original storage solutions. The drives are backed by a five-year warranty and have a lifespan of up to 14,000 TBW.

Pricing starts at €399 ($419) for 2TB, €799 ($839) for 4TB, and €1,099 ($1,155) for 8TB. While these upgrades will no doubt be viewed as an affordable, and welcome solution by many Mac Studio owners, users should be aware that installing third-party storage will void Apple’s warranty.