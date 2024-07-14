Lenovo quietly debuts Apple Mac Studio competitor with AI-enabled ThinkCenter Neo Ultra mini PC — but misses a trick by using only Intel Core processors

Originally unveiled at CES 2024, the Lenovo ThinkCenter Neo Ultra is the company’s first ultra small form factor desktop aimed at SMBs looking to harness the power of AI without spending a fortune.

When first announced, we knew the deice was packing an Intel Core i9 processor, but not which one, and that it would include an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

Lenovo has now made the ThinkCenter Neo Ultra available to buy and filled in the gaps regarding specifications. Buyers can choose from a range of 14th Gen Intel processors, from the i5-14500 to the i9-14900T. Sadly, there’s no AMD variant on offer.

Available now... in Australia

As you’d expect, the ThinkCenter Neo Ultra, which measures 195 x 191 x 108mm (3.6L), features a wide range of ports. On the front, it includes two USB-A ports (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), one of which supports 5V@2.1A charging, a headphone/mic combo jack (3.5mm), and a USB-C port (USB 20Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) for data transfer only. The rear panel is equipped with two USB-A ports (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), two USB-A ports (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1), an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, an Ethernet (GbE RJ-45) port, an HDMI 2.1a FRL port, and four DisplayPort 1.4a ports.

There are optional punch-out rear ports that can be configured with one of the following: VGA (dust off your old CRT monitor!), DisplayPort, HDMI, or USB-C with DisplayPort function for the first punch-out, and VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI, or 2.5GbE RJ-45 for the second.

It can be had with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and comes with four M.2 slots - one for WLAN, one for an AI card, and two for SSDs. The system also includes up to four thermal fans to keep things cool, which is one more than the original specs indicated.

As of right now, the ThinkCenter Neo Ultra is only available in Australia, where the standard configuration, with an i5-14500 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB DDR5 RAM, will set you back 3,299 AUD ($2,223), which is roughly the same price as an Apple Mac Studio with M2 Max. It will no doubt be made available in other territories in the coming months. Interestingly, this model is referred to as “Gen 1,” suggesting Lenovo is planning to roll out updated versions in the future.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Introducing the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo Ultra - Ultra small in size, heavy on AI capabilities - YouTube Watch On