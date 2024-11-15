The 9 best new emojis that could be coming to your iPhone or Android phone –including the bulging smiley and Bigfoot

New emoji proposals have been put forward for 2025

Unicode and developers will continue to refine the designs

Fresh icons include Bigfoot and a "distorted face"

Yes, there is an official organization in charge of emojis, called the Unicode Consortium – and it's just put forward its annual proposal for the new graphics we might be seeing on the best iPhones and best Android phones in the next year or two.

There are plenty of interesting additions in the list (via Emojipedia). We've got a bulging, slightly overwhelmed smiley ("distorted face", above) that we can imagine getting used a lot on social media; there's also a Bigfoot-inspired one called "hairy creature" (above right).

For the times when your friends or family are scrapping in a digital space – perfect for group chats, then – we have "fight cloud" (above left), which looks like the usual cartoon depiction of a brawl, with everything hidden with smoke and stars.

On the fighting theme, another proposed emoji features two people wrestling (see below). For nature lovers, a new emoji called "orca" would add to the number of marine-themed emojis you've got to pick from.

Emoji approval

It'll be a while before you can use these emojis on your phone (Image credit: Unicode)

Rounding out the Unicode 17.0 proposals we've got an apple core, a trombone, a treasure chest, and a depiction of a landslide – so if you're about to be hit by falling rocks and don't have time to type out a full message, you can send an emoji instead.

There are actually 164 new emojis in the proposal, but we've covered the main icons – all of the others are skin tone variations on the ones mentioned above (in case you want wrestlers with two different skin tones, for example).

The procedure this year is the same as it is every year: the Unicode Consortium will continue to consult on these graphics and tweak their designs, before final approval on the official new emojis is given in September 2025.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After that, it's down to Apple, Google, and everyone else (from Microsoft to Meta) to do their own takes on these emojis and add them to their various software platforms. In the meantime, you'll need to rely on a sticker or GIF for "distorted face".