Apple Intelligence’s Genmoji is already a huge hit as custom emoji pack sharing goes viral on TikTok

iOS 18.2 public beta is now out in the wild and one of the biggest new Apple intelligence features, Genmoji, is already proving to be a massive hit.

Apple's generative AI emojis aren't set to officially launch until next month, but users are already taking to social media platforms like TikTok to share custom-designed emoji packs based on different themes.

One TikTok user, secretlygabi's video has been viewed 23.7 million times and has 2.7 million likes, pretty incredible considering the feature isn't even officially released yet.

The video shows themed Genmoji with different sets of emojis such as a holiday-themed set including a Christmas tree, pinecones, and Rudolph the Reindeer as well as a pink-themed set including AirPods Max with pink bows and a pink picnic blanket.

While Genmoji is limited to the best iPhones running iOS 18.2, iPhone 15 owners and below with iOS 18.1 are able to take advantage of the custom-themed icons. By simply selecting the images and turning them into stickers, even iPhones that aren't compatible with Apple Intelligence can get in on the action.

Custom Genmoji packs

(Image credit: Future / secretlygabi / Apple)

Genmoji has only been available to the public for a week, and it's still in development, yet we're already seeing the viral potential of Apple's AI emojis. I had previously written about Genmoji convincing me that Apple Intelligence would be a huge success and viral social media posts like the one above only make me believe that even more.

Apple Intelligence's next wave of features including Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration in Siri is set to arrive in December for all compatible devices including the iPhone 16 as well as the best iPads and best Macs.

