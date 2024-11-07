You can try new Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT in Siri today with launch of new public betas

The public betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2 are now available

They have new Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground

The new update also adds ChatGPT integration to Siri

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 public betas are now available for users who want to try brand-new Apple Intelligence features such as ChatGPT in Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground.

The new software has been in developer beta for a few weeks and now the public can download and install the update with brand new Apple intelligence tools.

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 public beta 1 are available now for those who have signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program. While this is a more stable build than the previously released developer beta 1, these are still betas, meaning bugs, slowdowns, and speedbumps are to be expected.

The updates also add new language support to Apple Intelligence, with the AI now working in English (Australia), English (Canada), English (New Zealand), English (South Africa), and English (UK).

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 add huge upgrades to your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, so much so that this update almost feels more significant than iOS 18's launch in September. These new features include Genmoji, Apple's generative AI emoji tool that allows you to create custom emojis on the fly. The public betas also include Image Playground, Apple's answer to the best AI image generators. In our brief testing of these new Apple Intelligence image tools, we've found them to be very fun and easy to use, perfect for an introduction to AI.

ChatGPT in Siri, too

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Installing iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS Sequoia 15.2 also gives you access to Siri's new ChatGPT integration, allowing you to ask OpenAI’s chatbot questions directly from inside Apple’s voice assistant.

It's worth noting that this is entirely opt-in, and Siri will flag when ChatGPT is answering a request. ChatGPT integration only appears to work for US English devices at the time of writing.

And, for iPhone 16 owners, Visual Intelligence finally arrives on your shiny new smartphone in the iOS 18.2 public beta. The exclusive Apple Intelligence feature can be accessed by pressing and holding Camera Control and allows you to take a picture of anything you see and let Apple Intelligence do the searching for you, similar to Google Lens.

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 public betas are available now. Expect an official release in December.