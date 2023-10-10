Saving £400 on a Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be my Prime Day deal of the day

Amazon's Big Deal Days sale is now well underway, and if you're looking for the best smartphone deals now available I might have found just the offer you're looking for.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is over £400 cheaper thanks to the Prime Big Deal Days sale, meaning you can get a 256GB Z Flip 4 for the same price as you would usually expect for its 128GB counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: was £1,059 now £658.99 at Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with over £400 off for a limited time only with Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM, 6.7-inch folding AMOLED display, dual 12MP rear camera and 3,700mAh battery. It's available at this price until October 11.

Despite being recently superseded by the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Z Flip 4 offers a more than capable premium phone experience for those looking to dive into the best foldable phones currently available. With a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 6.7 -inch folding AMOLED display and dual 12MP rear cameras, the Z Flip 4 certainly isn't lacking when it comes to specs, and 25W charging of its 3,700mAh battery means the Z Flip 4 can now comfortably last a day and charge quickly if it needs a quick top up.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for only £658.99 on Amazon across the October 10 and 11 Big Deal Days sale, but note that to get this deal you need to be signed up to Amazon Prime – check out our guide on all things Amazon Prime to see how you can get yourself a free trial or sign up to access the best of Amazon's Big Deal Days sale.

Make sure to check out our main Prime Day deals page to find all the latest and best offers across a wide range of products.