The best deal at Verizon this weekend is hard to spot - here's where to look

At any one time of the year, there are always a ton of great Verizon deals to check out at the carrier - especially if you're lining up the usual trade-in rebate. However, there is always one caveat that the best rates are usually reserved for new customers making the switch.

Right now, new and existing carriers can get up to $1,000 off the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable from Samsung. The extremely easy-to-miss fine print specifically states that customers can 'upgrade' via trade-in to either device right now - a rarity compared to the promotions on other flagships at the carrier, which are usually reserved for newbies only.

The catch is that you'll still need to sign up for an eligible 36-month unlimited data plan, which is always the case with these carrier deals. On the plus side, you can also use an additional promotion to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and get $420 off a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. While you'll need to pay for those device lines separately, this can be a great route to bag some accessories at a cut-rate price.

The best Verizon deal this weekend

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free Galaxy Watch 6 at Verizon

Both new and existing customers can get a healthy trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable today at Verizon. The upgrade criteria here is particularly generous when compared to Verizon deals on other devices and you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and get $420 off a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. These device savings are a great bonus but note that you'll need to pay for the lines separately, so it's not an outright freebie. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 here.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 worth buying?

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are great choices right now - especially if you can line up a good rebate via the excellent range of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals currently available from leading carriers.

While they are both relatively iterative upgrades, the addition of a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and re-designed hinge makes the Fold 5 and Flip 5 the most refined and powerful foldable devices yet from Samsung. If you're interested, you can head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review pages for a full detailed look at these new devices.