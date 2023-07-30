Going foldable? This is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal to beat this weekend
If you've been thinking about picking up that shiny new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, one deal is just edging ahead of the others for value in the initial wave of preorders this weekend.
It's this superb two-year Vodafone tariff from Mobiles.co.uk, which offers a healthy 250GB of data for just £99 upfront and £43 per month.
Paying just £1131 in total, this tariff not only bags you a sizeable chunk of data on a major network, but secures you a price that rivals most SIM-only deals in outright value. Considering the device debuts at a standalone retail price of £999, you're getting a great two-year deal with this particular tariff.
Our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review and Galaxy Z Fold 5 review pages have just been posted if you want to check out our thoughts on these brand-new devices from Samsung. While they both represent fairly iterative upgrades over the previous models, a slimmed-down design, improvements to the hinges, and a powerful chipset mean they're the most refined and usable foldables yet from Samsung.
An outstanding option, this Vodafone tariff at Mobiles.co.uk features one of the lowest monthly costs we've seen today. On top of that, you're paying literally nothing for the device while bagging a sizable chunk of 250GB of data. That should be enough for all but the most data-hungry of users.
Samsung is the place for unlocked devices
If you'd prefer to go unlocked, then a fantastic option is to check out the official Samsung Store this week. Both Samsung itself and Mobiles.co.uk are offering a free memory upgrade as a preorder bonus today but the official retailer is offering an incredibly good trade-on rebate of up to £560 on unlocked devices currently.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: free memory upgrade, or up to £560 off with a trade-in at Samsung
Samsung's deals on the new foldable are offering a compelling £560 off with a trade-in right now and a free memory upgrade. As it stands, this is the best option right now for unlocked devices in the UK and a superb way to get a new foldable for a much more reasonable price. No smartphone to trade in? Save £100 with code ZSAVE100. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 here.
