Going foldable? This is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal to beat this weekend

If you've been thinking about picking up that shiny new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, one deal is just edging ahead of the others for value in the initial wave of preorders this weekend.

It's this superb two-year Vodafone tariff from Mobiles.co.uk, which offers a healthy 250GB of data for just £99 upfront and £43 per month.

Paying just £1131 in total, this tariff not only bags you a sizeable chunk of data on a major network, but secures you a price that rivals most SIM-only deals in outright value. Considering the device debuts at a standalone retail price of £999, you're getting a great two-year deal with this particular tariff.

Our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review and Galaxy Z Fold 5 review pages have just been posted if you want to check out our thoughts on these brand-new devices from Samsung. While they both represent fairly iterative upgrades over the previous models, a slimmed-down design, improvements to the hinges, and a powerful chipset mean they're the most refined and usable foldables yet from Samsung.

Samsung is the place for unlocked devices

If you'd prefer to go unlocked, then a fantastic option is to check out the official Samsung Store this week. Both Samsung itself and Mobiles.co.uk are offering a free memory upgrade as a preorder bonus today but the official retailer is offering an incredibly good trade-on rebate of up to £560 on unlocked devices currently.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: free memory upgrade, or up to £560 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's deals on the new foldable are offering a compelling £560 off with a trade-in right now and a free memory upgrade. As it stands, this is the best option right now for unlocked devices in the UK and a superb way to get a new foldable for a much more reasonable price. No smartphone to trade in? Save £100 with code ZSAVE100. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 here.

