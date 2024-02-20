Trade in any Samsung phone to get a free Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Watch 6 at AT&T

AT&T has just posted an extremely strong addition to its current line-up of Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, with the carrier now offering a free Galaxy Watch 6 alongside the usual trade-in rebate on the phone itself.

That means you can currently trade in any Samsung device to get a full rebate of up to $800 off one of the latest phones, plus a free Galaxy Watch 6. And, if you're interested in the Galaxy S24 Plus or Galaxy S24 Ultra, then you'll be able to push that trade-in rebate all the way up to $1,000 off.

Unlike some carriers, AT&T hasn't traditionally thrown in extra devices alongside its phone deals, but that looks to be changing now. We've seen the carrier experiment over the past few months with free Samsung tablets (usually cheaper ones), but this is arguably a much better deal since the Galaxy Watch 6 is a fantastic pairing with any of the latest Samsung phones.

Note that there are some caveats with these Galaxy S24 deals, however. The Galaxy Watch 6 itself is free with your device trade-in and phone, but you'll need to pay for a cellular line separately. This equates to an extra $10/mo charge on your account, which will obviously add up to $360 in total over the duration of your entire plan. That's roughly about the same price as the watch itself at full retail ($349), so you're essentially paying about $10 extra to get a fully connected smartwatch over 3 years.

AT&T Galaxy S24 deals

Samsung Galaxy S24: free with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free Galaxy Watch 6 at AT&T

AT&T bumped up its Galaxy S24 deals yet again this week to offer a free Galaxy Watch 6 alongside a trade-in and unlimited data plan. You could already trade in any Samsung device to get your full rebate of up to $800 off, so this is a superb addition to the already compelling line-up of promotions. Note, however, that you will need to pay for the watch cellular line separately - which will be $10/mo for an unlimited data line.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free Galaxy Watch 6

If you'd prefer to opt for one of the more premium devices in the range, you'll also find those excellent Galaxy S24 deals on the Plus and Ultra at AT&T. The trade-in rebate is actually even higher value here, with a maximum rebate of up to $1,000 off - enough to get the Plus device for free. And, by trading in, you'll also be eligible to throw in that free Galaxy Watch 6 on the house if you're willing to pay for its cellular line.

More of today's AT&T phone deals

Apple iPhone 15 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

AT&T is offering a good trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for the Pro models and up to $800 off with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. These are essentially the 'standard' trade-in rebates for flagships at the major carrier, but they are a match for the best we've seen, so you're getting a great deal here, whichever device you go for. Note, however, that you will still need that 36-month unlimited data plan here to be eligible, which is the usual criteria you need to apply for a rebate at AT&T. See this deal on the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14: $20.28 $5.99/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T

No trade needed: AT&T recently switched up its offerings on the now-older iPhone 14 series to forgo the usual trade-in rebate for a simple per-line saving. While you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible, you no longer need to trade in a device to get the standard iPhone 14 for just $6 per month. Overall, this isn't the biggest saving at AT&T this week, but it's a fairly approachable offer for those who don't have a decent device ready to hand over.

Check out this week's best AT&T deals for more options. Alternatively, see our main cell phone deals for promotions from other leading carriers.