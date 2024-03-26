The Samsung Galaxy S24 is about to get some camera upgrades to challenge the iPhone 15

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to get some significant camera upgrades to help the likes of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus challenge the iPhone 15 series.

According to SamMobile , the camera enhancements are being bundled with Samsung’s April 2024 security update, which just went live in South Korea and is now being rolled out in Europe. However, other regions, like the US, are expected to see the update in the next few days.



The Korean patch notes roughly translated don’t do justice to the substantial changes in this update but include a loose overview:



Optimization codes related to camera quality and usability have been applied.

Stabilization code related to terminal operation has been applied.

Google security patch applied security-related stabilization code has been applied.

What are the improvements?

The enhancements include improving the camera's white balance accuracy and exposure, giving more natural and better-looking photos with more accurate colors, and helping the camera effectively compensate for different lighting conditions.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra tops our list of the best camera phones, there’s an argument that its stablemates can quite compete with the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro, with the Galaxy phones sometimes going too hard on color vibrancy and saturation. But reigning in some of this and going for a more natural look could help the Galaxy phones continue to challenge iPhones in the smartphone photography arena.



The update also includes improvements for low-light photography, handy for people who snap photos in poor lighting conditions such as bars. For more advanced users who like to edit and manipulate their photos without a lot of prior image processing, Samsung’s ExpertRAW camera app has also been tweaked to improve its color accuracy.



Text clarity in zoomed-in images has also been improved, helping you capture important details even if you're pushing the focal length. Lastly, 480×480 resolution videos will now be supported with the Instant Slow-Mo feature.

The update, titled firmware version S92xBXXU1AXCA, applies to all Galaxy S24 models, and will also bundle in a security patch to address some vulnerabilities.

To get the 920MB update, go to settings, scroll down to the bottom of the menu, and select ‘Software Update.’ If a prompt has appeared in your notifications, you can tap this instead. When the download is complete, follow the on-screen instructions to install the update.

As you’ll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review , Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review , and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review , these phones are some of the best phones you can buy right now, with such an update only helping to improve them further.

