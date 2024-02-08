The Samsung Galaxy S24 could soon get a fix for its vivid display issue

If you've been feeling underwhelmed by the Samsung Galaxy S24's vivid display mode, there could soon be good news – a reliable leaker has claimed that Samsung is now preparing to fix the issue in an imminent update.

Just a few days ago, Samsung Spain stated that the S24's vivid display mode – which many owners have found to be less punchy than on its predecessors – was actually working as intended. But now Ice Universe has claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that a software update will bring a new 'vividness slider' to the S24 to help you bring back some brighter colors.

The claim is backed up by a screenshot that shows this new slider sitting below the white balance settings, which you typically find by going to Settings > Display > Screen mode. Ice Universe claims that raising the vividness by one notch on this slider will produce a screen color that's "similar to S23 Ultra", while raising it by two notches will apparently give you a screen color that's more like the S21 Ultra.

Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the "Vividness" option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24' s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdlFebruary 8, 2024 See more

It seems that the S24's more muted vivid setting was an intentional choice by Samsung, with a statement given to Teknofilo (via Android Police) stating that "some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience".

But rather than leaving fans of punchier displays feeling disgruntled, it seems Samsung will soon give S24 owners the option of tweaking the setting to their satisfaction and aping the look of the phone's predecessors.

The end of vivid-gate?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

Only a few days ago, Samsung sounded confident that its tweaks to the S24's vivid display mode were for the best, with that statement from Samsung Spain adding that the new color and brightness settings "provide more accurate and comfortable viewing".

But while that more muted look is expected to continue as the S24's default for the vivid mode, it seems that Samsung has bowed to pressure, and is preparing to make it more customizable for those who preferred the look of earlier phones.

Our Samsung Galaxy S24 review found its "excellent" display to be "colorful and bright", even if it doesn't quite have the pixel density or sharpness offered by the Google Pixel 8 and iPhone 15. Still, our Future Lab tests did find the S24 to have a wider color gamut than its rivals, which is great for watching HDR10+ videos.

Samsung's vivid display mode has been around for several years now, and is ideal if you prefer to make its display pop even more than its more natural style. We'll update you if and when we see this rumored update rolling out.