The Galaxy S24 is free at Verizon when you trade-in any Samsung phone today

After much anticipation, preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S24 are finally open, and Verizon has one of the best opening deals we've seen for this new series of Android flagships.

Right now, not only can you get the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,000, but the carrier is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 6 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a new unlimited data line - two freebies that add up to $900 in value. On top of that, you'll also be entitled to a free storage upgrade, which is a common feature of this week's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals at most retailers.

Added together, there's a ton of added value here as part of the preorder promotion, although it's the trade-in rebate that's still the crown jewel of this deal. Unusually for rebates at Verizon, both upgraders and those looking for a new line are eligible for the maximum saving of up to $1,000 off - and you can trade in any Samsung model to get that rebate. This in itself is pretty rare and a great reason to jump on the bandwagon early with these devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: up to $1,000 with a trade-in, plus free tablet and Galaxy Watch at Verizon

Verizon is stacking up some serious freebies with its opening Galaxy S24 deals, with the option to not only get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in rebate but also throw in a free Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch 6. The best thing about this deal, arguably, is that it's eligible when you trade in any Samsung model in any condition - perfect if you're looking to upgrade. The catch, however, is that you'll need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible for the best savings and free devices.

What other Galaxy S24 deals are there today?

Several sites are hosting Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders today with compelling options for early adopters. Samsung itself, for example, is offering a really great trade-in rebate of up to $750 off, up to $150 in store credit, and that free memory upgrade you'll also find at Verizon. Notably, Samsung is also offering TechRadar readers a nice little $50 bonus store credit right now - an exclusive deal that's only shared with a few other editorial sites.

Galaxy S24 series: up to $200 gift credit, free storage upgrade, and up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Exclusive: TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive access to a nice bonus Galaxy S24 deal at the official Samsung site. Not only can you get up to $750 off with a trade-in on an unlocked device at Samsung, a free memory upgrade, and up to $150 in store credit, but the official site is also gifting TechRadar readers an extra $50 in credit on top. Added together, you're getting a great deal on the phones themselves here and enough store credit to pick up some cheap accessories.

Another few honorable mentions include AT&T's trade-in rebates of up to $1,000, which are again available with a free storage upgrade and Boost Infinite's Infinite Access for Galaxy deal, which bundles together a device and an unlimited data plan for just $60 per month. Boost's promotion, in particular, is fantastic because not only is it cheaper than some standalone plans right now, but it entitles you to a free upgrade whenever the next generation of devices lands.

Check out our hub pages on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra to get a full low-down on these new flagships. Alternatively, see our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S24 review, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review pages for our initial thoughts on each device.