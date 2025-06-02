Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 Edge deal comes with a free tablet

The Samsung Store has just unveiled a brand new promotion on the stunning Galaxy S25 Edge this week, with the official retailer throwing in a free tablet with every device.

The freebie in question here is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, and it's available alongside a trade-in rebate of up to £468. Combined, these two promotions add up to over £700 in value, so this is definitely a deal worth considering if you haven't already preordered one of these fantastic new flagships.

The free tablet in question here isn't a super high-end device (we've seen it go for as little as £151 before), but it is a great budget tablet. It has a large 11-inch LCD screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, and decent performance for an everyday device, so it's definitely a useful freebie. As an Android device, it'll also pair up nicely with your shiny new Galaxy S25 Edge.

Free tablet with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free tablet, plus up to £468 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The official Samsung Store is currently throwing in a free tablet with every Galaxy S25 Edge this week alongside a hefty trade-in rebate of up to £468. Combined, you're getting over £700 in added value here alongside this stunning new device, which features an incredibly slim design, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and 200MP camera.

A slim and powerful flagship

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on: the thinnest Galaxy S phone ever - YouTube Watch On

The Samsung Galaxy Edge has most of the features and components from the other Galaxy S25 devices, but as the name suggests, it slims down the chassis considerably to just 5.8mm. By comparison, the standard Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick and weighs around the same as the Edge, despite the latter having a 5.7-inch AMOLED display comparable to the S25 Plus.

Internally, the S25 Edge houses the same excellent Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB RAM as the standard S25, which means superb performance and several of the latest AI features. You'll get some handy tools like Audio Eraser, Generative Edit, and Now Brief as well as the Samsung DeX desktop environment.

You also get the same 200MP main camera as the S25 Ultra, which is a significant boon for the Edge's photography chops, thanks to its 2x optical zoom and excellent low-light performance. Unfortunately, the Edge's slimness means that Samsung has had to sacrifice the telephoto lens, which results in it not being as versatile as its bigger sibling.