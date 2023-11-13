Samsung reveals exactly when your Galaxy phone is getting Android 14
The full release schedule for a host of Galaxy smartphones
Samsung phone owners who haven’t yet got Android 14 – which is the vast majority – will be pleased to learn that a release schedule has been published detailing which devices are getting the upgrade next.
The stable release of One UI 6.0 which packs Android 14 was delivered to Galaxy S23 models a couple of weeks ago (the rollout kicked off on October 30 to be precise, in Europe), and is now inbound for a host of further Samsung smartphones.
The release roadmap was provided via Samsung’s forums in Europe as flagged up by SamMobile (hat tip to 9to5 Google). Note that the schedule is for Romania, so elsewhere we may see a slightly different story.
This week, as per the post, the following smartphones are set to get Android 14 (listed chronologically):
- Galaxy A34 5G: 13/11/2023
- Galaxy A54 5G: 13/11/2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13/11/2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13/11/2023
- Galaxy S22: 15/11/2023
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15/11/2023
- Galaxy S22+: 15/11/2023
As you can see, the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G, plus Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, should be receiving the new OS later today. That’s assuming Samsung stays on track with this schedule.
For next week, the following Samsung handsets will receive the upgrade:
- Galaxy S23 FE: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy A13 5G: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy A33 5G: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy A53 5G: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy S21 5G: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy S21+ 5G: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20/11/2023
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G: 24/11/2023
And for the final week of November, heading into December, we have the following phones:
- Galaxy A52: 27/11/2023
- Galaxy A52s 5G: 27/11/2023
- Galaxy A13: 27/11/2023
- Galaxy A23 5G: 27/11/2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: 27/11/2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: 27/11/2023
- Galaxy A72: 30/11/2023
- Galaxy A25 5G: 01/12/2023
Then heading further into December, there are two more models:
- Galaxy A04s: 04/12/2023
- Galaxy XCover 5: 08/12/2023
Finally, the following smartphones are marked as ‘not decided yet’ for the arrival date of the OS, although most have a target week for arrival, except for the Galaxy A05s which is just marked as TBD:
- Galaxy A14 5G: Arriving week commencing November 13
- Galaxy A52 5G: Arriving week commencing November 27
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Arriving week commencing November 27
- Galaxy A14: Arriving week commencing November 27
- Galaxy A05s: TBD
Analysis: A good ballpark prediction
As noted, take all this with some caution, as release schedules elsewhere around the world may vary somewhat to what’s detailed here – but these dates should hold up roughly for everyone.
Also, any rollout will inevitably mean some folks get the update before others, so you may have to be patient to see it, depending on which way the Android winds are blowing and so forth.
What’s the big fuss about Android 14, and what does it bring to your phone? The major introductions include customization options for the lock screen and a minor boost in battery life (but any extra longevity is always welcome, of course). For a full run through of everything that's new, check out our full look at the 6 most exciting features of Android 14.
