Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price crash: my favourite phone of 2024 is cheaper than ever right now

It was only last week that I wrote about the lowest price I’ve ever seen for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, my favourite phone of 2024, but it seems I spent my best shot early. Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 range is available in Australia, I’m happy to report that last year’s Ultra model is now (once again!) cheaper than ever.

Spending AU$1,601 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an incredible saving as I covered earlier, but this Kogan discount brings the phone all the way down to AU$1,466. That’s cheaper than the base price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (and the S25 Plus), and it nets you a much more impressive array of cameras, the best display on any phone and a design reminiscent of old Galaxy Note handsets with more square corners.

You’ll have to act fast though – we don’t expect this discount to last long. Remember to sign up for Kogan First (the first 14 days are free) to get the full discounted price of AU$1,466 – otherwise you’ll pay AU$1,486, which is still an admirable price drop, but who doesn’t love an extra saving?

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we awarded the phone a TechRadar Recommended seal of approval and a near-perfect 4.5 stars, celebrating its amazing performance, battery life, exceptional cameras, Gorilla Glass display and titanium frame. We weren’t too taken by the AI features at the time and indeed many of them are hidden under cluttered menus, but that doesn’t ruin the phone at all.

Speaking personally, the S24 Ultra was my favourite phone for all of 2024. It offers a premium feel that is unmatched by many phonemakers, and it became an exceptional companion for work, particularly for jotting down notes, taking photos of products and recording events. With this discount, it’s all the more accessible and makes it even easier to recommend.