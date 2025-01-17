Quick! This Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is going to blow the upcoming Galaxy S25 deals out of the water - but it's selling out

Calling it now - Samsung's last-minute blow-out deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra will give the much-anticipated upcoming Galaxy S25 preorders a real run for their money.

Right now, the Samsung store offers a $200 upfront discount on top of either a $750 trade-in rebate or an additional $300 non-trade-in discount. While you can't stack all of these savings (you can't get the $300 and the trade rebate), you can technically pick up a Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $799 – without even having to trade.

For the record, this is the same upfront price that I'm expecting for the standard Galaxy S25 once it lands later this month. While nothing has been confirmed about these upcoming devices (check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 page), the Galaxy S24 Ultra is more than likely going to hold up favorably to the standard device especially if you like a bigger display.

Note that this particular deal has already sold out in both the Green and Blue colors so only the Orange variant remains in stock. It feels like this is a clearance sale in all but name for the soon-to-be-replaced Galaxy S24 Ultra, so I highly recommend picking it up before it's too late.

Record-low Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $950 off with a trade-in, or $500 off upfront at Samsung

Will this deal really beat the upcoming Galaxy S25 deals?

(Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

I think so. While I'd never rule out surprises, it feels like a near-impossibility that you'll be able to get a Galaxy S25 Ultra (if it is in fact called that) for just $799 without some form of trade. Samsung has already confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S25 preorder deals will feature up to $1,250 in additional savings but these will almost certainly have a trade-in requirement as the main focus of the deal.

If you do want to trade, then there could be an argument for waiting it out for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The trades are likely to reach up to $1,000 off and the device will probably feature a new chipset, a refreshed design, and a whole suite of fancy AI features. The device will almost certainly be unveiled during the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event (January 22nd) so there's not long to wait until a potential upgrade.

