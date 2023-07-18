Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 images show what the new cover screen can do

We’re now around a week away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and at this point it looks like the cover screen could be the main highlight of the phone. We’ve known for a while that it will probably be much bigger than on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and newly leaked images show what all that extra space might allow for.

The images were shared by leaker Roland Quandt and have since been taken down (likely at the behest of Samsung), but not before 9to5Google and Twitter users such as @AnxiousHolly saved and reshared them. They look very much like official marketing images, and one in particular is interesting, as it shows seven different things on the cover screen.

In all, there’s a photo, a flight boarding pass, a weather app, a calendar, a call log, a battery widget with a custom photo, and the ability to reply to a message from this screen.

New Z Flip 5 images by @rquandt pic.twitter.com/2Kcu6siTg0July 14, 2023 See more

That’s a lot more functionality than you get with the tiny 1.9-inch cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but – while we can’t be certain from this – it looks like you’re probably more dealing with widgets and simplified interactions, rather than having full access to all the features on your phone here.

So this still isn’t like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and presumably the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5), where you get the full phone experience on the cover display, but it looks to be far more useful than previous models at least.

Folding flat for the first time

Alongside this, there are also images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 folded flat, and there’s seemingly zero gap between the two halves. That would be an upgrade from the current model, and another thing that we’ve heard rumored.

Beyond these improvements, we’re also expecting a new chipset – which, of course, is not something that can really be shown off in images.

But we’ll find out very soon exactly how different this is to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 line, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

So that’s likely to be a busy day for Samsung fans and anyone interested in the best foldable phones. We’ll be covering the event in full, so head back to TechRadar on the day for all the action.