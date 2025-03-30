Finally, you can now get the stunning Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free without a trade at Verizon

If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra but haven't been able to trade in for a decent deal up until this point, then today is your lucky day. Verizon has completely waived the annoying trade-in criteria previously needed to get this device for free. While you'll still need a new line on the pricey Ultimate unlimited plan, you can now get this device – that's still valued at $1,199 – free of charge on said plan.

As an overview, the Ultimate plan clocks in at $80/mo for a single line, so it's definitely on the pricey end for a post-paid plan. It does, however, include access to the carrier's quickest 5G Wideband network, 1080p video streaming, and 60GB of premium mobile hotspot allowance per month.

Crucially, the Verizon Ultimate unlimited plan also included 50% off two watch or tablet cellular lines, which is extremely handy because Verizon is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE alongside iPhones right now. With this plan, you'll pay just $15/mo extra for these freebies. That isn't too bad if you want some cellular-capable accessories alongside your shiny new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch

Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, as a bonus you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, although note that cellular lines are paid separately for accessories and required.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

We've seen superb Verizon deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max before, but nothing quite as good as this. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get this device, which is still valued at $1,199, for free alongside a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra per month for the accessory cellular lines.