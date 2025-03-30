Finally, you can now get the stunning Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free without a trade at Verizon
The best deal yet on the best Samsung phone money can buy
If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra but haven't been able to trade in for a decent deal up until this point, then today is your lucky day. Verizon has completely waived the annoying trade-in criteria previously needed to get this device for free. While you'll still need a new line on the pricey Ultimate unlimited plan, you can now get this device – that's still valued at $1,199 – free of charge on said plan.
As an overview, the Ultimate plan clocks in at $80/mo for a single line, so it's definitely on the pricey end for a post-paid plan. It does, however, include access to the carrier's quickest 5G Wideband network, 1080p video streaming, and 60GB of premium mobile hotspot allowance per month.
Crucially, the Verizon Ultimate unlimited plan also included 50% off two watch or tablet cellular lines, which is extremely handy because Verizon is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE alongside iPhones right now. With this plan, you'll pay just $15/mo extra for these freebies. That isn't too bad if you want some cellular-capable accessories alongside your shiny new phone.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal at Verizon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch
Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, as a bonus you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, although note that cellular lines are paid separately for accessories and required.
More of this week's best Verizon deals
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon
We've seen superb Verizon deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max before, but nothing quite as good as this. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get this device, which is still valued at $1,199, for free alongside a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra per month for the accessory cellular lines.
Verizon home internet: get a free Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S
Verizon's deals don't just cover the latest phones from Apple and Samsung, you'll also find great freebies available with its 5G Home internet packages. Right now, new customers can either get a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S VR headset when they switch over from a rival carrier. Of the two, I'd probably go for the headset here as the TV is on the small side but having an extra TV could be handy depending on your needs. Both gifts are worth $300 so they aren't small bonuses by any stretch of the imagination.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design
Here's when Samsung's One UI 7 upgrade will finally roll out to your older Galaxy devices