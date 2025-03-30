Finally, you can now get the stunning Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free without a trade at Verizon

Deals
By published

The best deal yet on the best Samsung phone money can buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on grey background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra but haven't been able to trade in for a decent deal up until this point, then today is your lucky day. Verizon has completely waived the annoying trade-in criteria previously needed to get this device for free. While you'll still need a new line on the pricey Ultimate unlimited plan, you can now get this device – that's still valued at $1,199 – free of charge on said plan.

As an overview, the Ultimate plan clocks in at $80/mo for a single line, so it's definitely on the pricey end for a post-paid plan. It does, however, include access to the carrier's quickest 5G Wideband network, 1080p video streaming, and 60GB of premium mobile hotspot allowance per month.

Crucially, the Verizon Ultimate unlimited plan also included 50% off two watch or tablet cellular lines, which is extremely handy because Verizon is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE alongside iPhones right now. With this plan, you'll pay just $15/mo extra for these freebies. That isn't too bad if you want some cellular-capable accessories alongside your shiny new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch
Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, as a bonus you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, although note that cellular lines are paid separately for accessories and required.

View Deal

More of this week's best Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon
We've seen superb Verizon deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max before, but nothing quite as good as this. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get this device, which is still valued at $1,199, for free alongside a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra per month for the accessory cellular lines.

View Deal
Verizon home internet: get a free Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S

Verizon home internet: get a free Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S
Verizon's deals don't just cover the latest phones from Apple and Samsung, you'll also find great freebies available with its 5G Home internet packages. Right now, new customers can either get a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S VR headset when they switch over from a rival carrier. Of the two, I'd probably go for the headset here as the TV is on the small side but having an extra TV could be handy depending on your needs. Both gifts are worth $300 so they aren't small bonuses by any stretch of the imagination.

View Deal
See more Phone Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about samsung galaxy phones
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a table

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design
Samsung Galaxy S25 showing the side bar with AI Assist tool

Here's when Samsung's One UI 7 upgrade will finally roll out to your older Galaxy devices
Saucony Endorphin Elite 2

Nike Alphafly 3 vs Saucony Endorphin Elite 2: Which carbon racing shoe is best for you?
See more latest
Most Popular
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Don't miss this rare chance to get Apple AirPods 4 for only $99.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra trade-in deal is back - get up to $800 off
Nikon Z6 III camera in the hand with no lens attached and full-frame sensor on display
We can't recommend the Nikon Z6 III enough and it's still on sale for its lowest ever price at Amazon
Samsung QN90D showing image of mountain with don&#039;t miss logo
The Samsung QN90D mini-LED is our favorite TV for sports, and it’s hit its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s Spring Sale
LG B4 OLED TV
You can buy an LG OLED TV for only $549.99 for March Madness - yes, really
A Minisforum mini PC next to a TechRadar bade that says Big Savings
This might be my favorite mini PC for gaming and work right now in the Amazon Spring Sale
Collage of tech from the Best Buy weekend sale including LG OLED TV, Surface Laptop, iPad Air, Fitbit, Echo Dot, and Bose Headphones
Best Buy's huge weekend sale starts now – here are 25 top deals I'd buy from $29.99
Oneplus
Save up to $50 on flagship OnePlus products but only with our exclusive code
Walmart Big Savings Week sale 2025
Walmart's huge weekend sale is live - here are 31 deals I'd buy on TVs, grills, vacuums, and more
Xbox Wireless Controller DEAL
It's Prime Day all over again as we're seeing great discounts on Xbox Wireless Controllers in Amazon's Big Spring Sale