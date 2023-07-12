These Prime Day accessory deals will make all your gear better!

Amazon Prime Day in the US brings an incredible lineup of deals that you won't want to miss, especially when it comes to mobile accessories.

Have one of the best iPads or best iPhones? There's something for everyone here. You can unleash your creativity with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) which falls to $89.00 from $129.00, perfect for drawing and taking notes.

Protect your iPhone 14 Pro with the JETech Camera Lens Protector, designed for both the regular Pro and the Pro Max. Well, the camera glass is rather small, but the front glass is a lot larger. So you can protect your iPhone 14 Pro with the Ailun 3-Pack Screen Protector (it also has a camera lens protector, if JETech isn't your thing).

Power it all with the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand, an accessory that provides 33% faster wireless charging for the newest iPhones and Apple watches.

You don't have to be in Apple Land to benefit, there are two options from Inui that have made our way into our best power banks list. The INIU Portable Charger 22.5W 20000mAh USB C is rather generous as it falls from $32.21 from $43.98, as well as a second INIU Portable Charger,one which is a slim and lightweight 10000mAh with a 39% saving.

Finally, secure your valuable items with the Apple AirTag 4 Pack and its 11% saving, ensuring you never lose track of your belongings again.

Don't miss out on these amazing Prime Day deals in the US and take your technology to the next level.

Anker Portable Charger, 325 Power Bank, 20000mAh Battery: Was $49.97 , now $42.00 Keep your phone charged and active throughout the day with the reliable and efficient Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank. Equipped with a large and powerful 20,000 mAh battery, it makes sure you can keep using your devices all day, on the go, even away from an outlet. It has a sleek design and compact size, it's perfect for using away from the house. Of course, it would 't work if it didn't work with your devices, and the 325 works with your iPhone and your Galaxy, among others. Anker says that it'll give something like the iPhone 11 up to 4 full chargers, enough to take you home.

Apple Pencil (Second generation): was $129.00 now $89.00 The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) goes on Prime Day sale this week and lets you unleash your creativity with its what Apple says is "pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag." The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) seamlessly attaches magnetically for wireless pairing and charging, ensuring effortless convenience. It works with a range of iPads, including all iPad Pro models, the 4th and 5th iPad Air, and the newest iPad mini.

INIU Portable Charger, USB C Slimmest & Lightest Triple 3A High-Speed 10000mAh Power Bank: was $34.99, now $21.24 Though not a house hold name the INIU Power Bank offers a lot of features for a price that's knocked down for Prime Day. Still reasonably slimline, it has a built-in flashlight, the ability to charge up to three devices at once, plus bundles in a USB-C cable. It has 10,000mAh capacity which is rather good for the size too so you'll be able to recharge plenty of devices. You can save 39% off it with this new deal from Amazon, bringing the price down to $21.24 from $34.99.

UK Prime day accessory deals

It's not just the US that has deals. In the UK's Amazon Prime Day, you'll also find quite a few deals that can help your smartphone or tablet stay powered up and productive.

Own one of the best iPads? Take advantage of this deal with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) down to £99 from £139, perfect for doodling and drawing. Then, the new deal on the Apple AirTag from £35 to £30 means that you can keep track of everything in your life for less.

Not an iPhone person and use one of Google's Pixels instead? Check out the Anker Powerbank 313 which falls to £16.99 from £22.99 and Anker Powerbank 325 from £39.99 to £28.99 portable chargers to keep your devices charged and ready to go.

Take advantage of these Prime Day offers and keep yourself powered and organized.

Anker Portable Charger, 325 Power Bank, 20000mAh Battery: Was £39.99 , now £28.99 Keep your phone charged and active throughout the day with the reliable and efficient Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank. This deal sees you saving 28%. Equipped with a large and powerful 20,000 mAh battery, it makes sure you can keep using your devices all day, on the go, even away from an outlet. It has a sleek design and compact size, it's perfect for using away from the house. Of course, it would 't work if it didn't work with your devices, and the 325 works with your iPhone and your Galaxy, among others. Anker says that it'll give something like the iPhone 11 up to 4 full charges, enough to take you home and away.

Apple Pencil (Second generation): was £139.00 now £99.00 The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) goes on Prime Day this week and lets you unleash your creativity with its what Apple says is "pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag." This Prime Day deal sees you save 29%, taking the price from £139 to £99. The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) seamlessly attaches magnetically for wireless pairing and charging, ensuring effortless convenience. It works with a range of iPads, including all iPad Pro models, the 4th and 5th iPad Air, and the newest iPad mini.

Apple AirTag: was £35 , now £30 Keep track of your belongings with Apple's AirTags. With these tiny, circular, coin-shaped trackers, you can easily locate your suitcases, backpacks, and other valuable items. Apple's Find My network, especially effective in large cities like London, further enhances the tracking capabilities. This deal offers a discounted price of £30 for a single AirTag, down from its original price of £35, giving you a 14% discount. Alternatively, a pack of 4 AirTags is available at a 17% discount from the recommended retail price of £129, bringing the price down to £99. Get more value for your money with this fantastic offer.

