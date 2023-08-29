Oppo’s new folding phone has a more flexible camera than any clamshell phone yet

Oppo today announced the Oppo Find N3 Flip, a stylish clamshell foldable and sequel to the well-reviewed Oppo Find N2 Flip. The Find N3 Flip goes on sale today in China and is coming to global markets "soon".

The Oppo Find N3 Flip features an elegant design in gold, pink, and black colorways. As with the Motorola Razr Plus and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it comes with a larger cover display. The main display is a 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for all your content consumption needs.

Oppo includes an alert slider for turning your smartphone silent in a pinch. All of this is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W charging.

There's also a nice triple-camera layout at the rear with Hasselblad branding, a first for clamshell-style foldables.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip will beat Oppo's last flagships, the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, by coming to global markets. Though both phones were received well, it seems as if Oppo decided to leave its global ambitions to the Find N3 Flip instead.

"For Find N2 Flip, we created the best flip phone possible, and now Find N2 Flip is the number one foldable in China," Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO, said in a press release. "We couldn't be more proud. For Find N3 Flip, we're bringing upgrades across the board – elevated styling, an improved cover screen experience, and a game-changing flip phone camera – simply put, expect the exquisite from Find N3 Flip."

We only have Chinese prices for the new Find N3 Flip, 6,799 CNY for 12GB/256GB and 7,599 CNY for 12GB/512GB. That converts to roughly $930 / £740 / AU$1,445 for the base model.

First of its kind

As we've mentioned in our coverage, the Find N3 Flip's killer feature over other foldables is the inclusion of a third camera. Oppo is adding what it calls a "game-changing camera" with a 32MP telephoto portrait camera.

Clamshell foldables have often featured a pair of dual cameras, but the Oppo Find N3 Flip will come with a telephoto lens that the company says should be good for portraits. A full review will have to bear this out, of course, but it looks good on paper so far. The other two cameras are also fairly good, including a 50MP main and a 48MP wide camera. The N3 Flip has Hasselblad color tuning, which we've enjoyed on other Oppo (and OnePlus) cameras so far.

Foldables have been having a good year, and Oppo isn't done. Sub-brand OnePlus is expected to launch its first foldable with the OnePlus Fold later this year. If it's anything as good as OnePlus and Oppo's other phones, it may be one of the best foldables of the year.