The best prepaid carrier is now even cheaper for Black Friday: get unlimited data for just $15 per month at Mint Mobile
Switch up that pricey plan for a Mint Mobile Black Friday deal
Tired of paying the big bucks for your carrier plan? Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale is already live and it could be exactly what you need to cut those monthly costs down to size.
As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've rounded up all the best deals in the Mint Mobile Black Friday sale below for all our readers interested in this excellent prepaid carrier. Regardless of whether you're on the hunt for a cheap phone or plan, the good news is that Mint offers options for both scenarios right now.
For example, new customers can get a full three months of the carrier's excellent unlimited plan for just $15 per month right now - which could be a perfect deal for those looking to try out Mint. Switchers from either AT&T or Verizon can also get a second line free for three months, which again is another nice little bonus for new customers.
Perhaps the best Black Friday deal at Mint Mobile, however, is on the excellent Google Pixel 9 - which is available for just $399 (was $799) alongside a plan right now. You can find out more about this deal and others below!
Mint Mobile Black Friday deals
Mint Mobile: three-month unlimited data plan for $15 per month
Mint's headline plan deal for Black Friday gets you a full three months of its unlimited data plan for just $15 per month. That's just $45 to pay upfront for one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now and a perfect way to try out this carrier for less over the Holiday season. Unfortunately, this deal is only eligible for new customers right now though.
Mint Mobile: switch and get a second line for free
Here's a limited-time-only promotion that's perfect if you're looking to switch over from a pricey big carrier plan to Mint Mobile. This prepaid carrier will currently throw in a second line for free if you port over any two numbers from either AT&T or Verizon. This particular promotion is available with any three-month plan - and each line will have to be the same data plan to be eligible.
Phones at Mint Mobile: get a full year of unlimited data for $15/mo when you buy a phone at Mint Mobile
The ever-popular prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just listed one of the best deals I've seen yet. For a limited time only, new customers who buy a device at Mint Mobile will receive a full year of the carrier's unlimited data plan for just $15/mo instead of the usual $30/mo. This deal includes the excellent new Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 XL Pro, which are both available with an additional $400 upfront discount.
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
This isn't a new promotion but Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is easily my favorite prepaid option for Black Friday. Right now, the carrier is giving new customers a massive $400 price cut on this awesome flagship device as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's the cheapest possible price you can get for the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile so I highly recommend checking this one out if you're looking for a cost-effective plan + phone combo.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1799 now $1,499, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
Another one of Mint's superb deals on Google Pixel phones, this time on the really, really high-end Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This particular foldable isn't for everyone with it's massive tablet-like display and high price tag but today's deal at Mint Mint will get you a nice $300 discount. You'll also be able to score a full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month, for an additional $180 saving.
More of today's best Black Friday deals
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.