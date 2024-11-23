The best prepaid carrier is now even cheaper for Black Friday: get unlimited data for just $15 per month at Mint Mobile

Tired of paying the big bucks for your carrier plan? Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale is already live and it could be exactly what you need to cut those monthly costs down to size.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've rounded up all the best deals in the Mint Mobile Black Friday sale below for all our readers interested in this excellent prepaid carrier. Regardless of whether you're on the hunt for a cheap phone or plan, the good news is that Mint offers options for both scenarios right now.

For example, new customers can get a full three months of the carrier's excellent unlimited plan for just $15 per month right now - which could be a perfect deal for those looking to try out Mint. Switchers from either AT&T or Verizon can also get a second line free for three months, which again is another nice little bonus for new customers.

Perhaps the best Black Friday deal at Mint Mobile, however, is on the excellent Google Pixel 9 - which is available for just $399 (was $799) alongside a plan right now. You can find out more about this deal and others below!

Mint Mobile Black Friday deals

Mint Mobile: three-month unlimited data plan for $15 per month

Mint's headline plan deal for Black Friday gets you a full three months of its unlimited data plan for just $15 per month. That's just $45 to pay upfront for one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now and a perfect way to try out this carrier for less over the Holiday season. Unfortunately, this deal is only eligible for new customers right now though.

Mint Mobile: switch and get a second line for free

Here's a limited-time-only promotion that's perfect if you're looking to switch over from a pricey big carrier plan to Mint Mobile. This prepaid carrier will currently throw in a second line for free if you port over any two numbers from either AT&T or Verizon. This particular promotion is available with any three-month plan - and each line will have to be the same data plan to be eligible.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

This isn't a new promotion but Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is easily my favorite prepaid option for Black Friday. Right now, the carrier is giving new customers a massive $400 price cut on this awesome flagship device as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's the cheapest possible price you can get for the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile so I highly recommend checking this one out if you're looking for a cost-effective plan + phone combo.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1799 now $1,499, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Another one of Mint's superb deals on Google Pixel phones, this time on the really, really high-end Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This particular foldable isn't for everyone with it's massive tablet-like display and high price tag but today's deal at Mint Mint will get you a nice $300 discount. You'll also be able to score a full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month, for an additional $180 saving.

