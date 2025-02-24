PSA: Verizon's awesome home internet deal is expiring this week - don't miss your chance to get a year of Netflix

Looking to upgrade your home internet? Verizon's 5G Home Internet is a great choice, not least because the carrier's excellent deal from the holiday season is still up for grabs.

Not only can you get up to $300 off your home internet if you're an existing Verizon mobile customer currently, but the carrier is also throwing in one full year of Netflix and HBO Max on the house. The streaming bundle included here is worth at least $200 in value over a year so this is definitely one of the best internet deals on the market right now in terms of added value.

There are a few other great perks you can take advantage of at Verizon right now if you're looking to make the switch. For example, Verizon will waive any upfront costs for switchers specifically and the carrier also has a 5-year price guarantee.

If you're looking to lock in that price, then I'd recommend acting quickly as the T&Cs state that it's only guaranteed until Wednesday 26th. Verizon will also likely discontinue the streaming perks in favor of something else so it's definitely worth checking this one out if you're looking to not only secure speedy home internet but also save some cash on your streaming service bills.

Get a year of Netflix free with Verizon 5G Home Internet

Verizon 5G Home Internet: get free Netflix and Max for one year

Verizon's awesome promotion on its home internet (originally featured on Black Friday) is still up for grabs this week. Right now, new customers will get a full year of Netflix and HBO Max on the house - two streaming service bundles that equate to over $200 in value. If you're an existing Verizon mobile customer, you can also get an additional saving of up to $300 - giving extra incentive to combine your plans at the carrier.

Apple iPhone 16e: $5/mo with an unlimited plan, or up to $600 off with a trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's opening iPhone 16e promotion features two deals to check out. You can either trade-in an old device to potentially get the device for free thanks to a maximum rebate of up to $600 off, or you can instead just get it on an unlimited line for $5/mo. Both are pretty good but it's worth noting that Verizon is currently giving the standard iPhone 16 away for free on either a Plus or Ultimate plan. Unless you're going for a line on the basic Welcome unlimited plan, then it definitely makes sense to opt for the pricier flagship device!

Apple iPhone 16: free with a new line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan at Verizon

And. here's that excellent Verizon deal on the standard iPhone 16 to compare to. As stated, the carrier is currently giving this one away with a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate plan and you can also throw in a free Apple Watch SE and a free iPad. The free accessories are fantastic here but do note that you will need to pay a little extra for some accessory cellular line, which are required for you to claim the devices free of charge.