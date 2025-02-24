PSA: Verizon's awesome home internet deal is expiring this week - don't miss your chance to get a year of Netflix
Over $200 in free streaming plus a five-year price guarantee
Looking to upgrade your home internet? Verizon's 5G Home Internet is a great choice, not least because the carrier's excellent deal from the holiday season is still up for grabs.
Not only can you get up to $300 off your home internet if you're an existing Verizon mobile customer currently, but the carrier is also throwing in one full year of Netflix and HBO Max on the house. The streaming bundle included here is worth at least $200 in value over a year so this is definitely one of the best internet deals on the market right now in terms of added value.
There are a few other great perks you can take advantage of at Verizon right now if you're looking to make the switch. For example, Verizon will waive any upfront costs for switchers specifically and the carrier also has a 5-year price guarantee.
If you're looking to lock in that price, then I'd recommend acting quickly as the T&Cs state that it's only guaranteed until Wednesday 26th. Verizon will also likely discontinue the streaming perks in favor of something else so it's definitely worth checking this one out if you're looking to not only secure speedy home internet but also save some cash on your streaming service bills.
Get a year of Netflix free with Verizon 5G Home Internet
Verizon 5G Home Internet: get free Netflix and Max for one year
Verizon's awesome promotion on its home internet (originally featured on Black Friday) is still up for grabs this week. Right now, new customers will get a full year of Netflix and HBO Max on the house - two streaming service bundles that equate to over $200 in value. If you're an existing Verizon mobile customer, you can also get an additional saving of up to $300 - giving extra incentive to combine your plans at the carrier.
