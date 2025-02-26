Mint Mobile unlimited plan customers have just received an easy-to-miss but crucial upgrade

This week, both new and existing Mint Mobile customers on the carrier's already great unlimited data plan have received an unexpected but welcome bonus.

The carrier has just announced that it's removing the strict 40GB data cap that was previously in place on the unlimited plan. This cap meant that customer speeds were dramatically reduced after you hit your cap - thankfully, that's not the case now.

Instead, the unlimited plan will now only be slowed when you're over 35GB of data usage and the local area is particularly busy. You won't get any deprioritized speeds unless you go over that cap - and your plan will go back to full speed if your local area isn't experiencing heavy traffic.

This makes the Mint Mobile unlimited data plan much more forgiving for high-data users since you won't get any permanent slow-downs on your data speeds until the next bill cycle. Mint hasn't hiked up the prices for its unlimited plan, so you're getting even more bang for the buck than you were previously. In fact, there is a deal on the unlimited plan that I've also attached below.

Today's best deals at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile: unlimited plan for $30 $25/mo when you buy a year upfront

Mint Mobile's just launched a great deal for its excellent unlimited plan. Instead of paying the usual $360 upfront, you can now get a full year of unlimited data for just $300 right now. That brings the average monthly price down to just $25/mo - the same that you'd usually pay for the 20GB plan. Even better still, Mint has just removed the strict 40GB cap on its unlimited plan, which makes it an even better option regardless of this deal.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. For a limited time only, new customers can get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal and one that's hard to beat.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1799 now $1,449, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Another one of Mint's superb deals on Google Pixel phones, this time on the really, really high-end Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This particular foldable isn't for everyone with it's massive tablet-like display and high price tag but today's deal at Mint Mint will get you a nice $300 discount. You'll also be able to score a full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month, for an additional $180 saving.

You can see even more promotions over at our main Mint Mobile deals page. It's also worth checking out more cheap cell phone plans if you're thinking of making the switch to a more budget-friendly carrier.